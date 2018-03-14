Analysis on steroids
14 March 2018 07:20 (South Africa)
Wired World

Netflix pays its queen less than her consort on 'The Crown'

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 14 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

She's not known for histrionics, but Queen Elizabeth II would surely struggle to maintain her famous poise if she knew the actress playing her on "The Crown" earned less than the man portraying her husband.

Producers admitted Tuesday that Matt Smith, Prince Philip on the hit Netflix drama, negotiated a better deal than Claire Foy because of his perceived higher profile.

They did not reveal either salary -- Foy's was put at $40,000 an episode by Variety last year -- but told a panel event in Jerusalem that Smith's 2010-2013 starring role on the BBC's "Doctor Who" had been the decisive factor.

The explanation has not appeased critics who argued that the discrepancy should only have shown up in the first season, before Foy was garlanded with awards and acclaim.

Foy, 33, was already making a name for herself in British costume drama, with roles in "Upstairs Downstairs" and "Wolf Hall," when she was tapped to play the queen. 

The part has earned her a host of award season nominations, including at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild awards. She has won two SAGs and a Globe. 

Suzanne Mackie, one of the show's producers, told the Jerusalem audience the discrepancy was being resolved for the third season but that will not benefit Foy.

"The Crown," which costs $7 million an episode to produce, is replacing its leads for the start of filming in July, with Olivia Colman stepping in as the queen and an actor to replace Smith not yet announced.

Helena Bonham-Carter will replace Vanessa Kirby as Elizabeth's sister, the late Princess Margaret. 

The series comes from the pen of Peter Morgan, who first lifted the veil on the private world of Elizabeth II in "The Queen" (2006), which was directed by Stephen Frears and earned Helen Mirren an Oscar in the title role. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Parliament: Humiliated Moyane, know-nothing Gigaba, no-show Guptas & Zuma & Myeni

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Democratic Alliance supporters take part in a national mass protest calling for then President Zuma to step down, in Johannesburg, 07 April 2017. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

DA in the age of Ramaphoria: A tale of internal confusion

By Rebecca Davis
File Photo: The acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Yolisa Matakata, 23 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN

Operation Clean Audit: Scopa hears Directors General are not reporting corruption

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Party funding: Government makes concessions on lifting ‘veil of secrecy’

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: A South African engineer and technician work on the Helio 100 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) pilot facility at Mariendahl experimental farm of the University of Stellenbosh, South Africa, 02 September 2015. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Radebe’s R56bn renewable energy deal on hold after court action

By Melanie Gosling
Photo: African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) with outgoing ANC president, Jacob Zuma (L) take pictures of the media while on stage during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the Nasrec Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. PA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

ANC: Ground-level pushback against Ramaphosa shows signs of gaining strength

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Some Capetonians have used spring water to reduce the amount of municipal water they use in their houses. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

GroundUp: How Cape Town more than halved its water usage

By GroundUp
Thamm-Dulcie(1).jpg

Long Shadow of the Arms Deal: The murders of Dulcie September, Anton Lubowski and Chris Hani, Part 2

By Evelyn Groenink

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.