The real information revolution
13 March 2018 08:40 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 13 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • 13 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Filipino informal settlers seen living next to a canal filled with garbage in Manila, Philippines, 12 March 2018.

Russian spy almost certainly poisoned by Moscow, Apple buys digital reader service, and Black Panther remains top box office performer.

Tuesday, 13 March 2018

“So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be.” 
Stephen Chbosky

 
 

On Friday, SARS appointed a debt collector fingered in an alleged money laundering ring linked to Chief Officer Jonas Makwakwa. New Integrated Credit Solutions is now contracted to help the struggling revenue service to collect R16.6-billion. But the Pretoria-based company was mentioned in the damning investigative report that accused Makwakwa of stuffing hundreds of thousands of rand into ATMs and living far beyond his means, compiled by the Financial Intelligence Centre. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Russia probably behind UK attack

The United States agreed last night with Britain's assessment that Russia was almost certainly behind the chemical attack on a former double agent. When asked whether there would be a response to Russia's attack on the spy with such a dangerous weapon, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that there "certainly" would be.

 

Apple buys digital magazine service

Apple has announced its intention to purchase Texture, an online digital subscription service. Texture essentially provides an array of digital magazines for $10 a month, including Forbes and Esquire. The acquisition would fit part of Apple's plans for widening its services and retaining profitability potential. Just don't expect a headphone jack with your digital edition of Apple National Geographic.

 

Black Panther continues to dominate box office

Despite a new, fellow-Disney created release, Black Panther has remained the top-grossing film for yet another week. As A Wrinkle in Time came out, Black Panther totalled $561.7-million in its four-week run in the US. Combined with China's viewing,the film topped over $1-billion, one of just 32 movies in history to do so. If that doesn't get Disney's vibranium humming, nothing will.

 

Refunds issued for Japan crypto exchange

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange that had been hacked has issued refunds to its clients. Coin-check announced a $440-million refund to its 260,000 odd clients after being hacked to the cost of over $500-million. When combined with the Bitcoin hack of fellow Japanese exchange Mt.Gox, one can begin to see why the Japanese government is cracking down on the fast and loose crypto markets.

IN NUMBERS

2x

How much more likely you are to die as a taxi driver in the United States than as a policeman.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1900 British forces occupy Bloemfontein during the Second Boer War.

Black cats on ships are considered good luck.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

A new era for South Africa’s foreign policy

A column by MZUKISI QOBO

 
 — 

