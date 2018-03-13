While you were sleeping: 13 March 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 13 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Russian spy almost certainly poisoned by Moscow, Apple buys digital reader service, and Black Panther remains top box office performer.
Tuesday, 13 March 2018
“So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be.”
Stephen Chbosky
STORY OF THE DAY
Scorpio: NICS paid R600,000 into Makwakwa’s account. Today they are SARS debt collectors
By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO.
On Friday, SARS appointed a debt collector fingered in an alleged money laundering ring linked to Chief Officer Jonas Makwakwa. New Integrated Credit Solutions is now contracted to help the struggling revenue service to collect R16.6-billion. But the Pretoria-based company was mentioned in the damning investigative report that accused Makwakwa of stuffing hundreds of thousands of rand into ATMs and living far beyond his means, compiled by the Financial Intelligence Centre.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Russia probably behind UK attack
The United States agreed last night with Britain's assessment that Russia was almost certainly behind the chemical attack on a former double agent. When asked whether there would be a response to Russia's attack on the spy with such a dangerous weapon, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that there "certainly" would be.
Apple buys digital magazine service
Apple has announced its intention to purchase Texture, an online digital subscription service. Texture essentially provides an array of digital magazines for $10 a month, including Forbes and Esquire. The acquisition would fit
Black Panther continues to dominate
Despite a new, fellow-Disney created release, Black Panther has remained the top-grossing film for yet another week. As A Wrinkle in Time came out, Black Panther totalled $561.7-million in its four-week run in the US. Combined with China's viewing
Refunds issued for Japan crypto exchange
A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange that had been hacked has issued refunds to its clients. Coin-check announced a $440-million refund to its 260,000 odd clients after being hacked to the cost of over $500-million. When combined with the Bitcoin hack of fellow Japanese exchange Mt.Gox, one can begin to see why the Japanese government is cracking down on the fast and loose crypto markets.
IN NUMBERS
2x
How much more likely you are to die as a taxi driver in the United States than as a policeman.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1900 British forces occupy Bloemfontein during the Second Boer War.
Black cats on ships are considered good luck.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Some 74,000 years ago, Mount Toba exploded. Our ancestors survived a long, volcanic winter
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
Ramaphosa’s walkabouts with the disgraced and flirtations with the demagogic
A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 29°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 41°, sunny
PMB: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$64.97
Gold=$1,323.51
Platinum=$964.73
R/$=11.81
R/€=14.57
R/£=16.44
BTC/$=10,660
JSE All Share=59,194.45
DJIA=25,199.48
FTSE 100=7,214.76
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.