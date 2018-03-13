Breaking bad. And good news the maverick way
14 March 2018
South Africa

Street Talk: When the taps run dry… (Video)

  • South Africa
  • 13 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Season-8-Episode-42.jpg

A cross-section of Capetonians confront the water crisis. From the townships to the suburbs, they all admit to being scared but differ on how best to solve the problem and who should be held responsible.

  • South Africa

