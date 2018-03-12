While you were sleeping: 12 March 2018
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 12 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Japan mired in cronyism scandal, VW vehicles still dirty post-recall, and Fiji win Canada Sevens.
Monday, 12 March 2018
"I think we agree. The past is over."
George W Bush
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: Hypocrisy’s many shades
By STEPHEN GROOTES.
It is known the world over that politicians, in democracies and other forms of government, are going to be hypocritical from time to time. Expediency, putting personal interest above principle, comes with the job. But at no time is this more evident than during times of great political change, and the one such event is unfolding right in front of our very eyes. By STEPHEN GROOTES.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Japan's Abe hit with cronyism scandal
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his finance ministry are in the firing line after it emerged that documents were tampered with in the process of aiding cronyism. A close friend of Abe managed to secure the sale of a piece of land at a tenth of its market value. Before it was submitted to lawyers, the finance ministry deleted several key names of politicians linked to the sale. Corruption, it seems, has no borders in 2018.
VW vehicles still failing post-recall
An Australian motoring study has revealed that Volkswagen vehicles that had been recalled and "fixed" were still failing pollution tests and using more diesel. The Australian AAA's tests showed VWs were still emitting 400% higher emissions levels than in lab tests. This level of toxic emissions is, scarily, even lower than pre-recall VW vehicles.
Fiji clinches Vancouver Sevens
Fiji dominated Kenya in the second half of the Vancouver Sevens final, winning 31-12. The Blitzboks had mounted an impressive comeback to beat Australia 24-19. South Africa's squad were then trumped by Fiji 15-12. Despite this impressive victory, South Africa remains top of the log with 109 points.
Two dead in New York helicopter crash
At least two people died on Sunday after their helicopter crashed into Manhattan's East River. The helicopter had been carrying six passengers, with just the pilot being able to free himself, leaving five to be rescued by emergency divers.
IN NUMBERS
$4,995
The price of a "Montegrappa Chaos" pen designed by Sylvester Stallone.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 2003 the WHO formally warns the world of the SARS pandemic.
Forget Generation Xers, Baby Boomers were historically nicknamed the "Me Generation" due to their perceived narcissism.
