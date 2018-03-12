You've been Rick Astleyed!
12 March 2018 15:58 (South Africa)
Wired World

Five dead in New York river helicopter crash

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 12 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Five people have died after a helicopter owned by a tour group plunged into Manhattan's East River, police said on Monday.

The red chopper, which is owned by tourism group Liberty, was carrying six people including the pilot when it crashed into the river near the upscale Upper East Side neighborhood shortly after 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Sunday.

"Five people are deceased," a New York Police Department spokesperson told AFP, saying the dead were all passengers on the helicopter.

Following the crash, "the pilot freed himself, the other five did not," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters during an earlier press conference.

Divers rushed to the scene and freed the passengers, two of whom were pronounced dead, while three others were taken to hospital in critical condition, Nigro said.

"We are told the five people were all tied tightly in harnesses that had to be cut and removed," he said.

Liberty organizes aerial tours of America's financial capital. Police chief James O'Neill said the aircraft had been leased by photographers.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, but local media indicated the pilot had sent a distress signal that mentioned an engine problem shortly before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
adam-habib(1).jpg

Op-Ed: Is Ramaphosa's ANC managing the challenge from the EFF?

By Adam Habib
greg-baroda-guptas.jpg

Gupta-linked companies fail to force Bank of Baroda to stay in SA

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Then Minister of finance Malusi Gigaba and SARS’ Tom Moyane at the Budget press conference, 21 February 2018 (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Analysis: Hypocrisy’s many shades

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A picture dated 31 March 2007 shows a view of 'Die Eiland' farm in the Oudtshoorn district of South Africa's Western Cape Province. Photo: EPA/JON HRUSA

Op-Ed: How ANC changed gear on land reform

By Lungisile Ntsebeza
Photo: Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, 23 January 2018. Theewaterskloof Dam is the single biggest dam supplying water to the metropole of Cape Town. Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Dry Land: How the race for water could leave us high and dry, Part One

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Protesters lay flowers and light candles at the site of the murder of 21-year-old taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo near Unisa’s Sunnyside Campus in Pretoria. Photo: Daily Maverick

Taxify Death: No arrests yet as protesters demand justice for driver who was burnt alive

By Daily Maverick
Photo: King Goodwill Zwelithini delivers an address at the National Day of Reconciliation celebrations at Ncome Museum in KwaZulu-Natal, December 2014. (Photo: DoC)

Op-Ed: Ingonyama issue will not be solved by war talk

By Musa Xulu
EFS_Mar-11.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.133 – Evita registers anti-racism week (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.