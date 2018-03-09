Wanna be the smartest person in the room? Good start
While you were sleeping: 9 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

By EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE People carry a banner 'Feminism Always Ultras' during the Women's Fight Demo in Berlin, Germany, 08 March 2018. Marches on the occasion of the International Women's Day took place throughout Germany in over twenty cities.

Trump announces historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, steel tariffs signed, and Krill could be the key to combating plastics.

TGIF, 9 March 2018

“You can only be young once. But you can always be immature.” 
Pat Monahan

 
 

Revealed: What the Guptas did to earn their kickbacks

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The planned meeting between the Sentient Naartjie and Dear Leader will be a first of its kind in American and Korean diplomatic history. It is scheduled for the end of May and Trump Tweeted that North Korea would cease missile tests until then, but that sanctions against the country would remain. 

 

Tariffs order signed

Trump giveth and Trump taketh. While making diplomatic history with his Korea announcement, he was quick to sign steep steel and aluminium tariffs into existence on Thursday. In doing so Trump closed a chapter on America's history of pushing for open, unregulated trade. The move was slammed by China and the EU, with retaliatory action expected to come soon. 

 

Krill anti-plastic superhero

A new research report released today has revealed a discovery that might greatly boost the fight against ocean plastic. Krill, the tiny organism at the bottom of the ocean food chain, has shown its ability to digest microplastics. That said, the consequences of krill digesting microplastics into even smaller particles could have unknown consequences for smaller marine life, and not all of it necessarily good.

 

Mark Hamill gets Hollywood star

In hindsight, it seems ludicrous that the original Luke Skywalker does not have a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. But on Thursday this was all put to an end when Mark Hamill was given the iconic award and permanent landmark. The 66-year-old Hamill has appeared in 70 movies and almost 200 television shows. Almost everyone, however, will remember him as Luke.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

$207

The average cost to bring a child from severe malnourishment (ie famine-struck) back to full health.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1959 the Barbie doll debuts at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

Heart Attack Grill, a Las Vegas restaurant, lets people over 350lbs in weight eat for free. The only vegan option is cigarettes.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The Other News Round-Up: For services rendered

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 26°, sunny
CPT: min: 14° max: 20°, cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 14° max: 28°, sunny
MHK: min: 15° max: 29°, sunny
NLP: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
PE: min: 14° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
PTA: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$63.82
Gold=$1,322.13
Platinum=$9,379
R/$=11.92
R/€=14.68
R/£=16.46
BTC/$=9,756
JSE All Share=58,926.01
DJIA=24,794.20
FTSE 100=7,203.24

