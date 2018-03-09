While you were sleeping: 9 March 2018
Trump announces historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, steel tariffs signed, and Krill could be the key to combating plastics.
TGIF, 9 March 2018
amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The Great Train Robbery, Part One – the Zurich tryst
By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.
Revealed: What the Guptas did to earn their kickbacks
Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un
US President Donald Trump has agreed to a historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The planned meeting between the Sentient Naartjie and Dear Leader will be a first of its kind in American and Korean diplomatic history. It is scheduled for the end of May and Trump Tweeted that North Korea would cease missile tests until then, but that sanctions against the country would remain.
Trump giveth and Trump taketh. While making diplomatic history with his Korea announcement, he was quick to sign steep steel and aluminium tariffs into existence on Thursday. In doing so Trump closed a chapter on America's history of pushing for open, unregulated trade. The move was slammed by China and the EU, with retaliatory action expected to come soon.
A new research report released today has revealed a discovery that might greatly boost the fight against ocean plastic. Krill, the tiny organism at the bottom of the ocean food chain, has shown its ability to digest microplastics. That said, the consequences of krill digesting microplastics into even smaller particles could have unknown consequences for smaller marine life, and not all of it necessarily good.
Mark Hamill gets Hollywood star
In hindsight, it seems ludicrous that the original Luke Skywalker does not have a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. But on Thursday this was all put to an end when Mark Hamill was given the iconic award and permanent landmark. The 66-year-old Hamill has appeared in 70 movies and almost 200 television shows. Almost everyone, however, will remember him as Luke.
$207
The average cost to bring a child from severe malnourishment (ie famine-struck) back to full health.
Today in 1959 the Barbie doll debuts at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
Heart Attack Grill, a Las Vegas restaurant, lets people over 350lbs in weight eat for free. The only vegan option is cigarettes.
