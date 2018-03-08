While you were sleeping: 8 March 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 08 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Trump walks back tariffs threats, nerve agent confirmed in Russian spy attack, and Warner defiant despite starting de Kock spat.
Thursday, 8 March 2018
“Potential has a shelf life.”
Margaret Atwood
STORY OF THE DAY
Scorpio: Makwakwa Dossier, Part 5 – Fiction, Deceptions & Falsehoods – how Moyane washed away Makwakwa's sins
By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO
SARS boss Tom Moyane lied to Parliament and the public about the extent and content of the disciplinary inquiry into his
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Tariff talk walked back by Trump
US President Donald Trump diluted his promises of steel and aluminium tariffs on Wednesday. After a week of encouraging a global trade war on America, the White House revealed that there would be exemptions for allies. This would include Canada and Mexico on the grounds of national security - they would receive exemptions for a limited period of 30 days.
Russian double-spy attacked with nerve agent
British authorities have confirmed that a former Russian double-agent who collapsed in a town square was targeted with a nerve agent. Police have confirmed that they have identified which nerve agent it
Australian Vice-Captain David Warner has maintained his defiance in the face of stiff disciplinary action for a fight with Quinton de Kock on the fourth day of their Durban Test. Warner claimed that De Kock insulted his wife. Footage showed the outburst after Warner instigated the scuffle, calling the Protea a "f**king sook". You would think all the sunshine from Warner's glass house would shed some perspective on this for him.
Catholic Church criticised by Irish ex-president
Former Irish president Mary McAleese has slammed the Catholic Church, labelling it an "empire of misogyny". McAleese pointed out that there are precious few positions of leadership within the church for women. The former president is expected to hold a conference soon that will issue a call for women to be included in church decision-making.
IN NUMBERS
132
The age, in years, of the world's oldest discovered message in a bottle.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is International Women's Day. This day commemorates the movement for women's rights.
Teddy Roosevelt is the first and only president to have killed a cougar with a knife.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 25°, rainy
CPT: min: 14° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 13° max: 21°, rainy
KIM: min: 13° max: 28°, rainy
MHK: min: 13° max: 26°, rainy
NLP: min: 18° max: 33°, rainy
PE: min: 14° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 28°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 24°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$64.30
Gold=$1,325.34
Platinum=$952.53
R/$=11.86
R/€=14.72
R/£=16.48
BTC/$=9,756
JSE All Share=58,962.65
DJIA=24,633.11
FTSE 100=7,157.84
