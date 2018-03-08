Broad based intellectual empowerment
8 March 2018 08:53 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 8 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 08 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
BY Leila Dougan DA Leader Mmusi Maimane and Premier Helen Zille at the Democratic Alliance offices in Cape Town. Maimane says Day Zero will not happen in 2018.

Trump walks back tariffs threats, nerve agent confirmed in Russian spy attack, and Warner defiant despite starting de Kock spat.

Thursday, 8 March 2018

“Potential has a shelf life.” 
Margaret Atwood

 
 

SARS boss Tom Moyane lied to Parliament and the public about the extent and content of the disciplinary inquiry into his right hand man Jonas Makwakwa. Scorpio can reveal that the closely guarded and highly secretive disciplinary findings had no relation whatsoever to the damning financial intelligence report that forced the suspension of Makwakwa in the first place. Thanks to Moyane’s sleight of hand, Makwakwa found himself back in his top job after a year of what amounted to paid leave. Scorpio shows how the whitewash was done.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Tariff talk walked back by Trump

US President Donald Trump diluted his promises of steel and aluminium tariffs on Wednesday. After a week of encouraging a global trade war on America, the White House revealed that there would be exemptions for allies. This would include Canada and Mexico on the grounds of national security - they would receive exemptions for a limited period of 30 days.

 

Russian double-spy attacked with nerve agent

British authorities have confirmed that a former Russian double-agent who collapsed in a town square was targeted with a nerve agent. Police have confirmed that they have identified which nerve agent it is, but were not ready to reveal the type just yet. Sergei Skripal, his daughter and two others who came to his aid are all seriously ill.

 

Warner defends De Kock fight

Australian Vice-Captain David Warner has maintained his defiance in the face of stiff disciplinary action for a fight with Quinton de Kock on the fourth day of their Durban Test. Warner claimed that De Kock insulted his wife. Footage showed the outburst after Warner instigated the scuffle, calling the Protea a "f**king sook". You would think all the sunshine from Warner's glass house would shed some perspective on this for him.

 

Catholic Church criticised by Irish ex-president

Former Irish president Mary McAleese has slammed the Catholic Church, labelling it an "empire of misogyny". McAleese pointed out that there are precious few positions of leadership within the church for women. The former president is expected to hold a conference soon that will issue a call for women to be included in church decision-making.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

132

The age, in years, of the world's oldest discovered message in a bottle.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is International Women's Day. This day commemorates the movement for women's rights.

Teddy Roosevelt is the first and only president to have killed a cougar with a knife.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 25°, rainy
CPT: min: 14° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 13° max: 21°, rainy
KIM: min: 13° max: 28°, rainy
MHK: min: 13° max: 26°, rainy
NLP: min: 18° max: 33°, rainy
PE: min: 14° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 28°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 24°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.30
Gold=$1,325.34
Platinum=$952.53
R/$=11.86
R/€=14.72
R/£=16.48
BTC/$=9,756
JSE All Share=58,962.65
DJIA=24,633.11
FTSE 100=7,157.84

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Scorpio: Makwakwa Dossier, Part 5 – Fiction, Deceptions & Falsehoods – how Moyane washed away Makwakwa's sins

By PAULI VAN WYK
jessica-mCkinsey-payback.jpg

Scorpio: McKinsey’s double jeopardy conundrum over R1bn payback to Eskom

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
File photo of Minister Malusi Gigaba by Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick

Parliament: Gigaba’s foot-in-the-mouth slow-motion crash continues

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa flanked by Ministers Rob Davies, Jeff Radebe, Ebrahim Patel and Malusi Gigaba addressing a media conference at the end of his engagements at the 2018 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, 25 January 2018. (GCIS)

Analysis: Candles in the Wind – the Presidency as the art of the possible

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: NPA head Shaun Abrahams (EPA)

The Age of Abrahams: As the Guptas fled SA, investigating team went on holiday

By Marianne Thamm
File Photo: Ben Ngubane (Sapa)

Parliament: Somewhat unsurprisingly, former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane denies everything

By Marianne Merten
Photo: King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace, in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, 14 August 2013. (Photo: GCIS)

Parliament: Ingonyama Trust issue could be the real fireball of land reform

By Rebecca Davis
Drone Photo by Pixabay

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, part 6 – drones

By Jane Duncan

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.