While you were sleeping: 7 March 2018

While the Constitutional Court on Tuesday might have reserved judgment with regard to Sassa’s application to extend the already extended unlawful contract with CPS for a further six months, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng did not attempt to conceal his displeasure, suggesting that Sassa and CPS had deliberately delayed the process and that the court was being “laughed at”. Backed into a corner, even blackmailed, according to Justice Sisi Khampepe, millions of vulnerable South Africans would be left destitute if the court refused to grant the extension. This is the second time Dlamini and Sassa have held a loaded gun to the court and the country’s head.