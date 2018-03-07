While you were sleeping: 7 March 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 07 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Trump trade advisor calls it quits, North Korea open to denuclearisation talks, and Uber begins self-driving freight.
Wednesday, 7 March 2018
"What is unique about European nations is that when they are engaged in tribal wars, they call them world wars."
PLO Lumumba
STORY OF THE DAY
SassaGate Reloaded: ConCourt’s Mogoeng angered by Sassa’s and Bathabile Dlamini’s serial delinquency
By MARIANNE THAMM
While the Constitutional Court on Tuesday might have reserved judgment with regard to Sassa’s application to extend the already extended unlawful contract with CPS for a further six months, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng did not attempt to conceal his displeasure, suggesting that Sassa and CPS had deliberately delayed the process and that the court was being “laughed at”. Backed into a corner, even blackmailed, according to Justice Sisi Khampepe, millions of vulnerable South Africans would be left destitute if the court refused to grant the extension. This is the second time Dlamini and Sassa have held a loaded gun to the court and the country’s head.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Trump economy adviser quits over steel
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn has joined the growing line of folks leaving President Donald Trump's service. Cohn announced his resignation in protest of Trump's steel and aluminium tariff threats. As the worldwide threats of trade war
North Korea ready for
In a historic round of meetings, North and South Korean diplomats have achieved the unthinkable: A North Korea willing to discuss nuclear disarmament. The two Koreas will hold talks in April, with the north prepared to discuss downing its nuclear arms in exchange for security guarantees. Even President Trump was able to put down the cheeseburger and express a cautiously upbeat word of praise for "cautious" progress.
Uber uses self-driving trucks in Arizona
Late on Tuesday Uber announced that it had begun using self-driving trucks to deliver cargo over long distances. Uber Freight, a service allowing Uber users to send cargo over long distances, utilises self-driving trucks to complete the long-haul portion of a cargo container's journey. This time, if your package goes missing, you will have nobody to blame but SKYNET.
Chanel draws criticism for
Karl Lagerfeld created a storm of criticism after felling several century-old oaks to create a forest-themed catwalk in Paris. Nine oaks were cut down and rearranged at the show, and several trees used for benches for the landed gentry attending the show. Chanel hit back, arguing that the trees weren't that old, which probably should not have been their first communications go-to in reaction to the outcry.
IN NUMBERS
$8
The maximum in royalties Microsoft receives per Android device sold. This equated to $3.4 billion in 2013.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1876 Alexander Bell is granted a patent for something called a "telephone".
Classical music was banned in China from 1966-1978.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Land expropriation: Legislation was used to dispossess us, now we must use it for redress
A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 28°, rainy
CPT: min: 17° max: 22°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 28°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
MHK: min: 18° max: 28°, sunny
NLP: min: 18° max: 36°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
PMB: min: 19° max: 30°, rainy
PTA: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$65.83
Gold=$1,335.70
Platinum=$969.10
R/$=11.77
R/€=14.60
R/£=16.35
BTC/$=10,660
JSE All Share=59,242.86
DJIA=24,909.02
FTSE 100=7,146.75
