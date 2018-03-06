Suspect killed during suspected cash-in-transit heist attempt in Randburg

Johannesburg – A man was shot and killed during a suspected cash-in-transit heist attempt near Multichoice's Randburg offices on Tuesday morning.

According to an eyewitness who asked not to be named, a group of robbers tried to rob the occupants of a white vehicle.

"They tried to rob the double cab van [of] money and then there was a shooting. It was horrible," the witness said.

The witness added that one of the suspects was shot before being dragged back into a getaway car.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a man dressed in a black shirt and shorts, with a balaclava over his head, can be seen standing next to a white bakkie, while firing shots at what is believed to be security officers.

The man collapses while attempting to get into a moving white Ford Fiesta.

The car then reverses and one of the men pulls his body into the car.

Netcare911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro confirmed to News24 that one of the suspects was shot and killed.

"Reports from the scene indicate that this was an attempted cash-in-transit heist, shots were fired between the two parties leaving one suspect in his 30s with fatal injuries.

"The armed robbers abandoned two of the vehicles they were travelling in, in close proximity to the scene. Leaving the deceased suspect in one of the cars before hijacking another vehicle and fleeing the scene. The driver of the hijacked vehicle was female and thankfully not injured," Magoro said.

Police officials told News24 that they would comment on the matter during the course of the day. DM