While you were sleeping: 5 March 2018

Perhaps the most important decision announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week was the appointment of David Mabuza as Deputy President. Mabuza’s track record and the way he has parlayed a support base in one province into the second most important job in the country has led to fears that he may one day be able to succeed Ramaphosa. In the world of realpolitik, Mabuza’s position appears to be particularly complicated. He has no real legal power now, and surely cannot rely on a national support base. And to make matters even more difficult for him, he must have angered significant sections of the ANC through his actions at Nasrec last year.