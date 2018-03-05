Straight-shooting son of a gun
5 March 2018 08:12 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 5 March 2018

  • South Africa
  • 05 Ma (South Africa)
Kobe Bryant (L) and Glen Keane (R), winners of the 'Animated Short' award for 'Dear Basketball' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Stars shine bright in post-Weinstein Oscars, suspect arrested in Burkina Faso attack, and nobody spared from Trump tariffs deal.

Monday, 5 March 2018

“A society can be Pareto optimal and still perfectly disgusting.” 
Amartya Sen

 
 
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2018-03-04-analysis-the-particularly-precarious-position-of-one-david-mabuza/#.WpyzvuiuxhE

Perhaps the most important decision announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week was the appointment of David Mabuza as Deputy President. Mabuza’s track record and the way he has parlayed a support base in one province into the second most important job in the country has led to fears that he may one day be able to succeed Ramaphosa. In the world of realpolitik, Mabuza’s position appears to be particularly complicated. He has no real legal power now, and surely cannot rely on a national support base. And to make matters even more difficult for him, he must have angered significant sections of the ANC through his actions at Nasrec last year. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Oscar fever sweeps across the world

The Oscars this year have seen plenty of stellar movies gain the highest awards in the industry. While host Jimmy Kimmel threw more shade at Jimmy Kimmel than Bathabile Dlamini at a parliamentary inquiry, Dunkirk had swept up at least three Academy Awards by the time of writing. Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney both scooped awards for best-supporting actor/actress respectively, with Icarus receiving one for best documentary. 

 

Arrest made in Burkina Faso attacks

A key figure in the deadly Burkina Faso attacks has been arrested. Government sources indicated that the suspect may be one of the "brains" behind the Ouagadougou attack claimed by an al-Qaeda affiliate, GSIM. Friday's attacks saw a string of gunmen attempt to assault various key sites across the capital, including a military barracks. At least nine assailants were killed and 80 people injured during the attacks.

 

No country spared from Trump tariffs

Move aside gun control debate, this week will bear witness to a universal steel and aluminium tariff increase by the United States. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that no country, allied or otherwise, would be exempt from the new tariffs. The UK and Canada have expressed their misgivings about the new plan, and the EU is already drafting plans for commercial countermeasures against brands such as Levi's jeans and Harley-Davidson. 

 

Shell and Eni go on trial over Nigeria deal

Oil behemoths Shell and Eni will go on trial in Milan today. They two companies are facing charges of bribery and corruption related to the purchase of an offshore oil field in Nigeria. An email chain involving Shell alleged that at least $1.1 billion was funnelled to the ex-oil minister Dan Etete's London bank account, with an additional $210 going to the government. The oil companies naturally deny all the charges.

 

IN NUMBERS

2

The number of summers Anderson Cooper spent as an intern at the CIA. The experience was a large part of what inspired him to pursue journalism.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1953 Joseph Stalin dies of a cerebral haemorrhage.

The Cure once played a 50-song, four-hour concert in Mexico.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Leaders need to study what has worked in Africa

BY TAMUKA CHARLES CHIRIMAMBOWA

 

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 33°, sunny
CPT: min: 17° max: 24°, cloudy
DBN: min: 20° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 17° max: 27°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 35°, cloudy
MHK: min: 16° max: 32°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 19° max: 31°, rainy
PTA: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.37
Gold=$1,322.75
Platinum=$966.14
R/$=11.92
R/€=14.73
R/£=16.46
BTC/$=10,515
JSE All Share=57,744.70
DJIA=24,538.06
FTSE 100=7,069.90

  • South Africa

