We almost never make it up. Promise.
6 March 2018 08:40 (South Africa)
Wired World

Turkey fines Italian 100,000 euros for truffle-smuggling

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 05 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Turkey fined an Italian citizen nearly 100,000 euros for trying to illegally smuggle white truffles out of the country, authorities said Monday.

The unnamed suspect was fined 466,509 Turkish lira ($122,000) after being caught trying to take the aromatic fungus across the border to Bulgaria, the Istanbul forest region management authority said in a statement.

The authority said the truffle was worth 250 euros a kilo in some European countries and the individual had illegally collected nearly 29 kilos of it.

"After the incident, the Istanbul forest region management authority tightened protection and monitoring activities against those illegally searching for truffles," the statement said.

Recep Ates, an Istanbul forest region official, urged locals to inform the authorities if they see foreigners walking around the area with dogs.

Dogs or specially trained pigs are used to dig truffles from the ground. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa, attends and responds to the debate in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), Parliament, Cape Town. The debate follows the annual opening address delivered by President Ramaphosa to NHTL on Tuesday, 1 March 2o18. (Photo: GCIS)

TRAINSPOTTER: Cyril Ramaphosa and his many big, fat, mayo-drenched polony sandwiches

By Richard Poplak
By EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018.

While you were sleeping: 6 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: A deli worker in Cape Town selects processed meat for a customer, 5 March 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Listeriosis outbreak: The blame games begin

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Leader of the EFF Julius Malema sings and dances with other members of the party shortly before the results of the voting process are read out during a motion of no confidence vote against South African President Jacob Zuma in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa 08 August 2017. EPA/MARK WESSELS.

Analysis: With Bogeyman Zuma behind, SA steps into the Political Unknown

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC elective conference in December, 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

Magashule holds the Aces: He’s still the ‘hidden hand’ in the Free State, say ANC members

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is seen at a Fedusa Leadership Conference in Pretoria during his first appearance as reappointed finance minister. (Photo by Daily Maverick)

‘There are no holy cows’: Nhlanhla Nene talks the economy and corruption at Fedusa conference

By Daily Maverick
Raymond-Suttner-new(4).jpg

Op-Ed: Rebuilding South Africa's political life

By Raymond Suttner
This story is part of a three-part series into the experiences of people at the hands of the justice system. In the next piece we tell the story of ex-prisoner Thulani Ndlovu during his time behind bars and what life has held for him after his release.

Sympathy for the Prisoner, Part One: How years ‘awaiting trial’ takes its toll on the incarcerated

By Nkateko Mabasa

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.