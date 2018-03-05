Instant knowledge, just add reader
5 March 2018 20:29 (South Africa)
Wired World

Tiger Brands hammered as food firms scramble on listeriosis fears

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 05 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Cape Town - Tiger Brands [JSE:TBS] has confirmed a full national recall of Enterprise Foods meat products after Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday announced that Enterprise’s facilities in Polokwane, Limpopo Province were the source of SA’s latest listeriosis outbreak.

Tiger Brands also announced that it has halted operations in Polokwane and Germiston, Gauteng to carry out cleaning protocols at those facilities. The company’s share price took a beating, at one stage dipping almost 13% to R370.30. By 10:06 the shares were trading 7.06% weaker at R395.00.

In note to shareholders released on Monday morning, Tiger Brands said the National Consumer Commission has ordered a national recall of Enterprise’s polony, frankfurters and smoked Russian products.

“Tiger Brands prioritises the health and safety of consumers above all else. To this end, we have, with immediate effect, undertaken a full national recall of the identified Enterprise ready-to-eat chilled processed meat product range.

“We have contacted all our customers to confirm that the recalled products are removed from their store shelves and will continue to work with authorities to ensure an effective and speedy recall,” the announcement said.

Tiger Brands said while its own tests of its facilities found a low count of listeria at less than 10 conforming units, in line with current industry guidelines, it recognises the seriousness of the outbreak that has claimed 180 lives.

“Since the confirmed outbreak of Listeriosis by the Department of Health in December 2017, the company proactively amplified its testing for Listeria of raw materials and finished goods and also introduced additional hygiene monitoring of our processes, equipment, storage and waste areas at our facilities,” said the statement.

Tiger Brands said relevant samples were sent to an external laboratory for the identification of the strain, and results are expected back on Monday.

Meanwhile RCL Foods [JSE:RCL] confirmed in a separate note to shareholders that its Wolwehoek processing plant has taken the precautionary measure to suspend all production of RCL Foods’ Rainbow Polony brand. Additionally, it is in the process of recalling all Rainbow Polony products from its entire customer base.

"Although this is sort of proactive, I think it is going to be extremely difficult to ringfence this threat.

"More players in the industry will be performing similar steps just to keep their hands clean," said Casparus Treurnicht at Gryphon Asset Management.

"Perhaps a total shutdown is the only way to eradicate the bacteria," he said.

RCL Foods traded 2.38% lower at R16.79 by 10:22 on the JSE. Astral Foods took a 2.34% knock to trade at R286.13. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: SA Deputy President David Mabuza was sworn in on Tuesday 27 February 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Analysis: The particularly precarious position of one David Mabuza

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A file photo leader of the EFF Julias Malema in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa 08 August 2017. EPA/MARK WESSELS / POOL

Nelson Mandela Bay: EFF’s attempt to remove Trollip ushers in a new, unstable era for Coalition Politics

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa shortly after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders on February 27. Photo: Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: Ramaphosa’s speech to the House of Traditional Leaders betrays SONA’s promises on mining

By ANINKA CLAASSENS
Photo: White helmet volunteer carries an injured boy to an ambulance after bombing, in the rebel-held Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, 22 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADR

UN: SA opposition to holding urgent debate on Syria a ‘worrying example of siding with dictators’

By PETER FABRICIUS
File Photo: Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Photo: GCIS

Listeriosis breakthrough – Limpopo polony products named as source

By BHEKI C. SIMELANE
EFS_Mar-4.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.132 – Evita and her Oscars (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: A combatant from the Popular Army for the Restoration of the Republic and the Democracy (APRD) walks in a devastated village, 400 kms northwest from Central African Republic’s capital Bangui, near Nana Bariya, 29 March 2007. Photo: EPA/Pierre Holtz

ISS Today: Central Africa’s gathering storm

By ISS TODAY
Day-zero-main-photo.jpg

The comic absurdity of Day Zero (Episode 2)

By N.D. Mazin

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.