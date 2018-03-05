Social currency. Accepted everywhere.
6 March 2018 08:38 (South Africa)
South Africa

‘There are no holy cows’: Nhlanhla Nene talks the economy and corruption at Fedusa conference

  • Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick
  • South Africa
  • 05 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Photo: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is seen at a Fedusa Leadership Conference in Pretoria during his first appearance as reappointed finance minister. (Photo by Daily Maverick)

Journalists were anticipating the usual cacophony of sirens, blue lights and large overpriced black German SUVs which normally accompany the arrival of a South African minister at an event. Instead, newly reappointed Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene arrived at the Federations of Unions of South Africa conference in Pretoria in a single vehicle of the Swedish variety. Those who cover South African ministers will know how strange an occurrence that is. By DAILY MAVERICK STAFF REPORTER.

Newly reappointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Monday made his first public appearance since being persuaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resume his duties at the Treasury, arriving at the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) conference in Pretoria without a blue light in sight.

Nene has the unenviable task of overseeing the recovery of South Africa’s deteriorating economy in a tough economic environment.

Taking to the podium, Nene said he felt like a man who had been kicked out by his wife, only to return home at a later point with his kids asking him where he’d been.

So I told them that the long and short of it was that I’ve been on sabbatical. We are at a point where we need to look back and reflect on a number of things that have happened. We’ve seen the country going in the direction that some of us began to feel that we are not serving the interests of the generations that will come after us,” said Nene.

The minister went on to articulate how business and consumers had lost confidence in the ability of the economy in recent years. However, according to Nene, there is a renewed sense of optimism coming from the expectation that the new president and his team will tackle three issues linked to the economy. These were: finalising many outstanding policy reforms such as the Mining Charter; acting decisively against corruption in the public and private sectors, and swiftly resolving governance and operational failures at SoEs, in particular Eskom.

Once done with his speech, Nene offered to answer questions from the room of trade unionists. He was quizzed on a variety of issues ranging from youth unemployment to SARS’ tax collection shortfall and the status of the nuclear deal.

On SARS Nene said that tax morality needs to be restored but that this can only be done when taxpayers can see value for the money that they are paying to government.

We’ve seen how tax morality has deteriorated. When that happens it is a sign of loss of confidence in the state when people begin to say, ‘Why must we pay taxes when our taxes are spent in the reckless manner we have seen in the past?’.”

The status of the nuclear deal was also raised by a delegate and Nene did not give a direct answer as to whether the deal would go ahead or not.

Government has indicated that nuclear remains in the plans as per the energy mix. But as we speak the country was clear that we can only implement this programme on a pace and scale that we can afford,” said Nene.

He went on the state that South Africa currently has an electricity surplus and government is also looking towards programmes concerning renewable energy.

According to Nene the current government needed to clamp down hard on corruption in order to inspire confidence in the country’s people and the global market economy.

You must have seen how some of the law enforcement agencies are actually beginning to find their muscle in order to do what they’re supposed to do which in the past we haven’t seen. We’re getting people charged, we are getting investigations and there are no holy cows when it comes to that.”

Speaking to journalists in a briefing after his speech, Nene joked that he always said that if someone had to call him back to government he would kill that person.

I tried to fight,” Nene said, with regards to Ramaphosa calling him back to serve in government.

I tried to resist but I could not because when national duty calls, everything else falls away.” DM

Photo: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is seen at a Fedusa Leadership Conference in Pretoria during his first appearance as reappointed finance minister. (Photo by Daily Maverick)

  • Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa, attends and responds to the debate in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), Parliament, Cape Town. The debate follows the annual opening address delivered by President Ramaphosa to NHTL on Tuesday, 1 March 2o18. (Photo: GCIS)

TRAINSPOTTER: Cyril Ramaphosa and his many big, fat, mayo-drenched polony sandwiches

By Richard Poplak
By EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018.

While you were sleeping: 6 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: A deli worker in Cape Town selects processed meat for a customer, 5 March 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Listeriosis outbreak: The blame games begin

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Leader of the EFF Julius Malema sings and dances with other members of the party shortly before the results of the voting process are read out during a motion of no confidence vote against South African President Jacob Zuma in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa 08 August 2017. EPA/MARK WESSELS.

Analysis: With Bogeyman Zuma behind, SA steps into the Political Unknown

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC elective conference in December, 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

Magashule holds the Aces: He’s still the ‘hidden hand’ in the Free State, say ANC members

By Greg Nicolson
Raymond-Suttner-new(4).jpg

Op-Ed: Rebuilding South Africa's political life

By Raymond Suttner
This story is part of a three-part series into the experiences of people at the hands of the justice system. In the next piece we tell the story of ex-prisoner Thulani Ndlovu during his time behind bars and what life has held for him after his release.

Sympathy for the Prisoner, Part One: How years ‘awaiting trial’ takes its toll on the incarcerated

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: An Electoral Commission of South Africa official checks a ballot box at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2014. EPA/CORNELL TUKIRI

Op-Ed: IEC has its work cut out in run-up to the 2019 elections

By Cherese Thakur

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.