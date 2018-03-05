We almost never make it up. Promise.
6 March 2018 08:38 (South Africa)
South Africa

Listeriosis outbreak: The blame games begin

  • Rebecca Davis
    bec photo
    Rebecca Davis

    Rebecca Davis studied at Rhodes University and Oxford before working in lexicography at the Oxford English Dictionary. After deciding she’d rather make up words than define them, she returned to South Africa in 2011 to write for the Daily Maverick, which has been a magnificilious decision.  

  • South Africa
  • 05 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Photo: A deli worker in Cape Town selects processed meat for a customer, 5 March 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

The world’s worst outbreak of listeriosis in history has claimed 180 South African lives and counting. Now, the time-honoured national pastime of finger-pointing and blame-shifting has begun. The Department of Health says an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane is ground zero for the current outbreak. The CEO of Enterprise’s holding company, Tiger Brands, said on Monday there was “no direct link” between their products and the disease – but the National Institute for Communicable Diseases begs to differ. Cosatu, meanwhile, maintains that the Department of Health must own up to its poor management of the outbreak. By REBECCA DAVIS.

There is no direct link between any of the deaths and our products.”

That’s what Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall told journalists at a press briefing on Monday afternoon. He was responding to the announcement by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday that the source of South Africa’s current listeriosis outbreak has been traced to cold meat products emanating from an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane.

Pressed by journalists, MacDougall reiterated at least five times that there was no “concrete link” between Enterprise products and the 180 deaths thus far from listeriosis.

Nothing,” he stressed at one point.

As a result, MacDougall said, the company could not take responsibility for the deaths and would therefore not apologise.

I can’t apologise for something I’m not clear on yet,” he said.

When a journalist asked cynically how much time MacDougall spent before the press conference preparing his statements with a lawyer to avoid saying anything which could legally implicate the company, the CEO replied: “Doing the right thing and saying the right thing doesn’t need prep.”

But the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) flatly contradicts MacDougall.

I’m a researcher, scientist and a doctor and I believe in evidence,” the NICD’s Dr Juno Thomas told Daily Maverick on Monday evening, a few hours after MacDougall’s press conference.

We have conclusive evidence that links the Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane with the same outbreak strain that patients all across the country have presented with.”

Thomas said that the strain of listeriosis which is making South Africans sicken and die has “exactly the same DNA footprint” as that identified as being carried by Enterprise products.

There is no doubt in my mind that the foods produced at that factory are the source,” Thomas said. “As far as scientific evidence goes, we have proven this.”

MacDougall took care to present Enterprise and its holding company Tiger Brands as a “consumer conscious organisation”, describing their response to the news that listeria had been detected in products as one of “speed and urgency”.

Though “low levels” of listeria had been detected in only three products, MacDougall said – frankfurters, smoked Russians and polony – the company had voluntarily halted operations at both its Polokwane facility and its Germiston production plant.

We have acted way ahead of any expectations of the Department of Health,” MacDougall claimed.

NCID’s Thomas warns, however, that the closure of the two Enterprise factories and the accompanying recall of cold meat products does not put an automatic end to the crisis.

Many Enterprise meat products have a long shelf life, she points out, meaning that they could still be sitting in households for some time. While the product recall was issued on Sunday, there is no guarantee that its message will reach smaller shops immediately.

There will also have been many people who have eaten [these products] already who may still be incubating the disease,” Thomas says.

All in all: “We can realistically expect to see cases going on for a while.”

The Department of Health had not responded to Daily Maverick’s request for comment by deadline on Monday, but the ministry now finds itself in the firing line too.

Trade union federation Cosatu released a statement on Monday blasting the Department of Health for its handling of the listeriosis outbreak.

The department could have done more to rope in other stakeholders to assist in the awareness campaign”, Cosatu charged.

These deaths could have been avoided. This is nothing but a failure of political leadership. The ministry and department of health cannot continue to explain away their failures that have deadly consequences.”

But Professor Leslie London, head of UCT’s department of public health, told Daily Maverick that the Department of Health’s messaging around listeriosis has seemed appropriately “active”.

In situations of scientific uncertainty, says London – as was the case regarding the listeriosis outbreak before its origins were traced – it is often difficult to strike the right balance in public messaging between averting panic and accurately conveying the extent of the public health risk.

London says, however, that the number of deaths in this instance speaks for itself as a major problem.

It all rings an alarm bell: that if there was another kind of [public health] outbreak, would we be prepared?”

In a statement released on Monday evening, the ANC called on the South African Bureau of Standards to “urgently initiate an investigation at various identified food production factories”.

MacDougall claimed, however, that government inspectors looking at the Enterprise facilities declared themselves “very pleased” with the standards of health and safety.

When asked if Tiger Brands expected to be on the receiving end of legal action, MacDougall admitted that the company was “preparing” for this outcome.

Dr Theo Broodryk, head of the University of Stellenbosch law clinic, told Daily Maverick that the possibility of a class action lawsuit against the company could not be excluded.

It is conceivable that a class action could be instituted for damages relating to personal injuries, including the deaths of numerous individuals, resulting from the listeriosis outbreak,” Broodryk said.

Such a case would be rare. Broodryk says that the only mass personal injury class action that has been certified by a South African court to date was a 2016 case brought by mineworkers who had contracted silicosis in the course of their employment.

Broodryk also points out that a class action suit against Tiger Brands would present some challenges.

Proving that the consumption of the product caused the illness or injury, or perhaps even death, may in certain circumstances, such as where an individual already has a pre-existing illness, also prove difficult,” he says.

If every South African who bought an Enterprise meat product over the last year tried to join the class action, it “could make the class definition over-broad and the class action trial unmanageable”.

But in theory, says Broodryk, class action lawsuits in situations such as these could help foster a more accountable and responsible corporate culture in South Africa. This is particularly the case where the plaintiffs lack the resources to pursue legal action individually.

It is impossible to ignore one aspect of the listeriosis crisis: that the meat products responsible for spreading the disease are favoured mainly by poorer South Africans due to their relatively low cost.

On Monday, one journalist sought to make this point by asking the gathered Tiger Brands officials when last they had eaten an Enterprise meat product.

I ate viennas, sausages about four days ago,” MacDougall claimed. DM

Photo: A deli worker in Cape Town selects processed meat for a customer, 5 March 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

  • Rebecca Davis
    bec photo
    Rebecca Davis

    Rebecca Davis studied at Rhodes University and Oxford before working in lexicography at the Oxford English Dictionary. After deciding she’d rather make up words than define them, she returned to South Africa in 2011 to write for the Daily Maverick, which has been a magnificilious decision.  

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa, attends and responds to the debate in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), Parliament, Cape Town. The debate follows the annual opening address delivered by President Ramaphosa to NHTL on Tuesday, 1 March 2o18. (Photo: GCIS)

TRAINSPOTTER: Cyril Ramaphosa and his many big, fat, mayo-drenched polony sandwiches

By Richard Poplak
By EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018.

While you were sleeping: 6 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: Leader of the EFF Julius Malema sings and dances with other members of the party shortly before the results of the voting process are read out during a motion of no confidence vote against South African President Jacob Zuma in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa 08 August 2017. EPA/MARK WESSELS.

Analysis: With Bogeyman Zuma behind, SA steps into the Political Unknown

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC elective conference in December, 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

Magashule holds the Aces: He’s still the ‘hidden hand’ in the Free State, say ANC members

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is seen at a Fedusa Leadership Conference in Pretoria during his first appearance as reappointed finance minister. (Photo by Daily Maverick)

‘There are no holy cows’: Nhlanhla Nene talks the economy and corruption at Fedusa conference

By Daily Maverick
Raymond-Suttner-new(4).jpg

Op-Ed: Rebuilding South Africa's political life

By Raymond Suttner
This story is part of a three-part series into the experiences of people at the hands of the justice system. In the next piece we tell the story of ex-prisoner Thulani Ndlovu during his time behind bars and what life has held for him after his release.

Sympathy for the Prisoner, Part One: How years ‘awaiting trial’ takes its toll on the incarcerated

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: An Electoral Commission of South Africa official checks a ballot box at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2014. EPA/CORNELL TUKIRI

Op-Ed: IEC has its work cut out in run-up to the 2019 elections

By Cherese Thakur

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.