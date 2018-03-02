While you were sleeping: 2 March 2019

Trump to impose major steel tariffs

Twenty-five percent import tariffs for steel and 10% for aluminium is the order of the day from the Donald Trump eyrie. From next week, if the president gets his way, foreign nations exporting to the US will face a significant trade hurdle. America currently imports four times as much steel as it exports. This in turn means that the stiff increases could very easily spark a massive global trade war with the Unite States' trade partners. Even Canada is annoyed at this. Not even a single apology was issued during their criticism of the tariff announcement.