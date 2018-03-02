Trump says 'trade wars are good and easy to win'
- AFP
- Wired World
- 02 Ma (South Africa)
President Donald Trump spoke out defiantly Friday against global criticism of his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, seeming to welcome the idea of a trade war.
"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.
"Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!" the president wrote.
After weeks of
The tariffs -- 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on
The announcement was greeted with fury within key US trading allies such as Canada, the EU, Australia and Mexico, as well as rival China.
It also caused jitters across global stock markets. DM
- AFP
- Wired World
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.