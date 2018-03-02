We'll stick in your memory.
2 March 2018 07:32 (South Africa)
Wired World

Oxfam chairman, Guatemala ex-president put on trial for corruption

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 02 Mar 2018 05:12 (South Africa)

Oxfam's chairman and Guatemala's former president are to face trial on corruption charges over alleged graft in a public bus contract, a judge in this Central American country ruled Thursday.

Juan Alberto Fuentes, the Guatemalan chairman of the British-based charity Oxfam International, and Alvaro Colom, who was Guatemala's head of state between 2008 and 2012, were arrested February 13. Most of Colom's cabinet were also detained.

Although unrelated to the allegations rocking Oxfam of sexual exploitation and misconduct by its staff in Haiti and other countries, the case against Fuentes darkens the cloud over the organization, which has been cut off from British state funding. 

Oxfam previously noted the alleged corruption matter against Fuentes pre-dated his appointment as chairman, harking back to when he served as Colom's finance minister.  

The trial will examine a $35 million public contract made in 2009 for the purchase of hundreds of buses to ply routes in San Salvador. Prosecutors allege the contract amount was inflated, with much of it going to improper or unaccounted-for spending.

Colom, Fuentes and the other 11 suspects were involved in the deal.

The judge on Thursday, Jose Eduardo Cojulun, said there was sufficient evidence for a trial.

All the suspects should face fraud charges, he said, while Colom and Fuentes should also face embezzlement charges because of their "direct knowledge" in the matter. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses the media prior to the much awaited Budget speech in Parliament on 21 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan.

A Taste for the Absurd: The politics of Gigaba’s return to Home Affairs

By Kevin Bloom
By EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, 28 February 2018. The church, a breakaway from the Unification Church, believes guns are a symbol of the 'rod of iron' referenced in the Book of Revelations.

While you were sleeping: 2 March 2019

By John Stupart
Photo: A Nehawu leader leads the crowd in protest songs at Wits University. Photo: Nkateko Mabasa

Op-Ed: Are South African universities under assault?

By Adam Habib
Photo: ANC delegates at the opening day of the ANC's 54th conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2017. (Daily Maverick photo)

ANC’s Road to 2019: Presented – Luthuli House election team

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Dayne Topkin/(Unsplash)

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, part 5 – the information/privacy regulator

By Jane Duncan
Photo: Residents of Cape Town collect drinking water from a mountain spring collection point in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

#CapeWaterGate: Day Zero retreats, for now

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: The then ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe with his deputy Jessie Duarte at the ANC policy conference in Nasrec, 1 July 2017. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Analysis: What Mantashe’s thesis says about the new mineral resources minister

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Religious watchdog the CRL Rights Commission briefing the media on its report on the commercialisation of religion, 1 March 2017. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN

Ngcobo killings: ‘Toothless’ commission approaches ConCourt over Seven Angels Church

By BHEKI C. SIMELANE

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.