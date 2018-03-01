For people with brains. And an internet connection
1 March 2018 07:26 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 1 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 01 Mar 2018 06:01 (South Africa)
By Leila Dougan President Cyril Ramaphosa with his new cabinet shortly after they are sworn in. 27 February 2018.

Beware the White House ides of March: comms director quits while gun control gets momentum, and Australia's SA tour kicks off without much ado.

Thursday, 1 March 2018

“I would hurl words into this darkness and wait for an echo, and if an echo sounded, no matter how faintly, I would send other words to tell, to march, to fight, to create a sense of the hunger for life that gnaws in us all.” 
Richard Wright

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Analysis: Julius Malema’s diminishing political options

By STEPHEN GROOTES

The real agenda of Julius Malema, and the Economic Freedom Fighters party he leads, has long been a mystery. Throughout his eventful career he has changed tack on several issues, not least his support and then disgust for Jacob Zuma. Over the last few days he has managed to once again be the very centre of political attention, after convincing, or forcing, the ANC to back his motion to change the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. Then, flushed with victory, he claimed he was going to remove the DA from power in Nelson Mandela Bay, and possibly other metros. He revels in the position of kingmaker. But in a realpolitik world his position is increasingly precarious, and the good options are fewer than it would seem to an outside observer. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Top Trump aide calls it quits

It wouldn't be a regular month in the White House if someone wasn't resigning. This time Donald Trump's communications director Hope Hicks has announced her departure a day after testifying before a Congressional Committee over the ongoing Russian election meddling investigation. Hicks is the fourth communications chief in Trump's menagerie. That there is even a communications director for the man who tweets everything that pops into his head might be the most surprising aspect of this all.

 

Spotify makes $1-billion IPO

Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service, has filed for an initial public offering of $1-billion. Although not technically available in South Africa (yet), the music-streaming service is an everyday facet of most homes in North America and Europe. The relatively low IPO was a result of Spotify maintaining that it did not intend to raise a large amount of capital.

 

Major US companies ratchet up gun control

While President Donald Trump was calling for greater background checks and tougher gun control in general, two major US chains had already begun doing just that. Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods both announced that they would no longer sell firearms to individuals under the age of 21. The latter also went a step further, removing assault-style rifles from its shelves entirely. Dick's chief executive stated, in reference to the Florida students' gun control protests: "We have heard you. The nation has heard you."

 

D-Day for Proteas looms large

Today sees the start of a four-Test campaign by the Aussies in South Africa. Starting in Kingsmead, the tour promises to be a cricket fan's delight. Australia has a daunting record when playing South Africa in South Africa, so this test series will be a serious gut-check for a post-India Proteas squad. ANTOINETTE MULLER has the full briefing on what you ought to know ahead of today's first day of cricket.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

60%

The percentage of Bhutan's countryside that is constitutionally-required to be covered in forest. It is the world's only carbon-negative country.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1873 the first practical-use typewriter is produced.

The American M1 Abrams battle tank can run on jet fuel, diesel, kerosene or any grade motor fuel.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 26°, rainy
PMB: min: 17° max: 32°, sunny
PTA: min: 16° max: 28°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$65.94
Gold=$1,319.20
Platinum=$985.57
R/$=11.77
R/€=14.37
R/£=16.23
BTC/$=10,515
JSE All Share=58,325.09
DJIA=25,450.76
FTSE 100=7,231.91

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Opposition party leader, Julius Malema, from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) address a media conference in response to the resignation of President Jacob Zuma at the Houses of Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENTON GEECH

Analysis: Julius Malema’s diminishing political options

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Jacques Pauw at The Gathering, 23 November 2017, Sandton Convention Centre (Photo: Leila Dee Dougan/Daily Maverick)

President’s Keepers’ Jacques Pauw raided – but why now?

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Shaun Abrahams (EPA)

NPA’s leadership future now in ConCourt’s hands

By Greg Nicolson
ThammSITASAPS.jpg

Warlords, warriors and the systemic threat to the SAPS and South Africa: Just another day in the life of Scopa

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Farmers work on land outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in North West, South Africa November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Op-Ed: Farming is not what it used to be

By Dirk de Vos
Photo: Lord Peter Hain (EPA)

Newsflash: Lord Hain pushes for probe into Bank of Baroda links to looted Gupta funds

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Malusi Gigaba (GCIS photo)

Parliament: Gigaba gets an invitation to the State Capture inquiry, Myeni gets a second chance

By Marianne Merten
Photo: The acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Yolisa Matakata addressing the media at the Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on 23 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN

Hawks’ Matakata: Ngcobo horror and churches as criminal enterprises

By Rebecca Davis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.