Resistance is futile
1 March 2018 19:36 (South Africa)
South Africa

Newsflash: Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown resigns

  • Marianne Merten
    Marianne-Merten.jpg
    Marianne Merten
  • South Africa
  • 01 Mar 2018 12:37 (South Africa)
Photo: Then Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown addressing members of the media at Economic Sectors, Employment and Infrustucture Development Cluster media briefing at media centre in Cape Town. 24/02/2015. Photo: Ntswe Mokoena (GCIS)

Lynne Brown, the former public enterprises minister, has resigned from Parliament. She is the first of the ministers shuffled out of Cabinet late on Monday evening to give up her seat on the ANC parliamentary benches. The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirmed on Thursday that they had received the resignation. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The resignation of former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown ends a stint in public office marked by a series of State Capture scandals at Eskom, but also other State-owned entities (SoEs) like Denel.

Controversy erupted not only over a series of questionable board appointments at the power utility amid its rapidly sinking finances – Eskom was again downgraded this week as the Budget described the power utility as a significant risk to South Africa’s financial stability – but also over its CEO Brian Molefe’s controversial R30-million pension allocation that saw him re-emerge temporarily at Eskom because that was a “better value proposition for the fiscus”, according to Brown, before his final departure.

Questions remain over what, if any, accountability can be exerted by, for example, the parliamentary Eskom State Capture inquiry or the pending State Capture commission of inquiry under Constitutional Court Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on comprised individuals like Brown.

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirmed that Brown’s resignation was received late on Wednesday afternoon. No further resignations have yet been submitted.

But there could be a number of other resignations pending. For example, ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte confirmed on Wednesday that Fikile Mbalula, the former police minister, was deployed to ANC Luthuli House head offices as head of elections. The statement was not clear on whether this was a full-time deployment. If it is, then Mbalula may well decide to resign as ANC MP.

Those who are yet to make a decision about their political careers include former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, co-operative governance minister Des van Rooyen, transport minister Joe Maswanganyi – all of whom lost their ministerial posts in newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle earlier this week.

If they decide to remain ANC MPs, the ANC parliamentary caucus has yet to allocate them and various other ex-ministers their posts in the national legislature’s committees. DM

Photo: Then Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown addressing members of the media at Economic Sectors, Employment and Infrustucture Development Cluster media briefing at media centre in Cape Town. 24/02/2015. Photo: Ntswe Mokoena (GCIS)

  • Marianne Merten
    Marianne-Merten.jpg
    Marianne Merten
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Opposition party leader, Julius Malema, from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) address a media conference in response to the resignation of President Jacob Zuma at the Houses of Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENTON GEECH

Analysis: Julius Malema’s diminishing political options

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Jacques Pauw at The Gathering, 23 November 2017, Sandton Convention Centre (Photo: Leila Dee Dougan/Daily Maverick)

President’s Keepers’ Jacques Pauw raided – but why now?

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Shaun Abrahams (EPA)

NPA’s leadership future now in ConCourt’s hands

By Greg Nicolson
ThammSITASAPS.jpg

Warlords, warriors and the systemic threat to the SAPS and South Africa: Just another day in the life of Scopa

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: British comedian, actor, writer, presenter, and activist Stephen Fry EPA/DOMINIC STEINMANN

Health: Message to men – take a lesson from Stephen Fry and get tested to prevent prostate cancer

By Nkateko Mabasa
File Photo: Chairperson of the council of the Durban University of Technology Wiseman Madinane and Vice-Chancellor Thandwa Mthembu said the university was considering bringing in a mediator. January 2018. Photo: Zimbili Vilakazi

DUT Strike: ‘No work, no pay’ strategy by university angers striking staff

By ORATENG LEPODISE
Photo: President Jacob Zuma meets Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, May 2011. (GCIS)

ISS Today: Is Gaddafi still dispensing largesse from the grave?

By ISS TODAY
Photo: Farmers work on land outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in North West, South Africa November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Op-Ed: Farming is not what it used to be

By Dirk de Vos

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.