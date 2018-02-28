Street Talk: Old and active (Video)
- Street Talk
- South Africa
- 28 Feb 2018 12:32 (South Africa)
These older women are regaining their youth and overcoming many health challenges associated with their advanced age by playing netball and soccer and inspiring others to follow suit. By STREET TALK.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM
