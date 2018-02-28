Provocation triple distilled
28 February 2018 19:29 (South Africa)
Wired World

N.Ireland could stay in EU customs union post-Brexit: Barnier

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 28 Feb 2018 02:34 (South Africa)

British-ruled Northern Ireland could stay in a customs union with the EU after Brexit, the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said as he unveiled a draft divorce treaty on Wednesday.

Barnier said it included a "backstop solution" under which Northern Ireland would remain in "full alignment" with Ireland, which is a member of the bloc's single market and customs union, if no better solution is found.

London has rejected any measure that would effectively create a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, but the former French minister insisted the plan did not threaten British sovereignty.

"My personal opinion is that this backstop will not call into question the constitutional or institutional order of the UK," he said.

"I'm not trying to provoke, I'm not trying to create any shockwaves," Barnier added, calling on Britain to "keep calm and stay pragmatic".

The draft withdrawal agreement says that in the absence of another plan, "a common regulatory area comprising the Union and the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland" would be set up.

"The common regulatory area shall constitute an area without internal borders in which the free movement of goods is ensured and North-South cooperation," it says.

Ireland and the EU have called for any Brexit agreement to avoid a hard border including customs checks, in order to protect the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland. 

Barnier also warned that Brexit talks must accelerate if they are to succeed, warning time was running out to agree the final text and have it ratified by both sides.

"If we wish to make a success of these negotiations -- and I certainly do -- we must pick up the pace," he said. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Lord Peter Hain (EPA)

Newsflash: Lord Hain pushes for probe into Bank of Baroda links to looted Gupta funds

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Cape Town from Lion’s Head, by Jim Sher via Flickr. 

Modack and his Mafia gang co-accused out on bail

By By APHIWE NGALO and HLUMELA DYANTYI
Photo: Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family in Johannesburg, South Africa, early on 14 February 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Report: Hawks say NPA hindering justice in State Capture investigation

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Hundreds of EFF members can be see making their way towards Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital as the political party held a demonstration demanding improvements in public healthcare. Photo: Daily Maverick

Bara Picket: EFF protest woeful state of public health system

By BHEKI C. SIMELANE
Photo: A South African woman carrying her baby rests against a fence with thousands of South Africans waiting in line outside Guguletu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sitting Bucks: Damning survey explains how Net1 benefits from close proximity to social grant recipients

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates David Mabuza, who was sworn is as deputy president on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation is taking shape, but the provinces are in dire need of TLC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana. Photo: EWN

Op-Ed: Mxolisi Nxasana must be reinstated as National Director of Public Prosecutions

By Nicole Fritz
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa on the parliamentary precinct shortly after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders. This follows his announcement of a new Cabinet on Monday night. Photo: Leila Dougan

Parliament: Historic land expropriation agreement reached amid South Africa’s changing politics

By Marianne Merten

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.