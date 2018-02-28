For people who didn't join the struggle to be stupid
28 February 2018 07:22 (South Africa)
Africa

Lesotho: Deputy health minister caught up in attempt to smuggle R5m worth of dagga to SA

  • MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism
    MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism
  • Africa
  • 28 Feb 2018 12:36 (South Africa)
Photo: Lesotho’s deputy minister of health, ’Manthabiseng Phohleli. (Supplied)

The family of Lesotho’s deputy minister of health, ’Manthabiseng Phohleli, is embroiled in a drug-smuggling scandal after police found more than three-and-a-half tonnes of cannabis worth R5-million in a truck belonging to her husband as it crossed into South Africa. By MNN CENTRE FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM reporters Sechaba Mokhethi and Billy Ntaote.

The truck and its attached trailer were searched by the South African Police Service at the Maseru border post on January 23 this year and found to contain 147 bags of cannabis in a secret compartment.

The MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism (MNNCIJ) has learned that the truck is the property of Storm Transport, a Lesotho-registered company owned by Lebohang Simon Phohleli, the deputy minister’s husband.

Lebohang is a businessman with interests in about 15 companies in Lesotho.

When the dagga was found, the truck was being driven by Phohleli’s younger brother, Paseka Peter Phohleli, who was detained and later released on bail of R30 000 after appearing in the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in dagga.

He is expected to reappear in court next week, said SAPS spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini.

Sources who attended the initial proceedings said Paseka claimed he was merely the driver of the truck and had no knowledge of the contents of the trailer. He said he was travelling to Bloemfontein on personal business.

The truck was still parked on the premises of the police criminal investigations department in Ladybrand when the members of the MNN centre visited the Free State town last week.

A statement issued by Ficksburg police at the weekend said police discovered the dagga in a false compartment inside a container on the back of truck. The dagga, weighing 3 624,6kg, had a street value of R5-million.

Contacted for comment, Lebohang agreed that “the truck and trailer in question belong to me”.

He said they were owned by Storm Transport and were frequently hired by Asian-industrialists in Lesotho to move goods to and from their factories.

He would answer no further questions.

Lesotho allows the cultivation of dagga for medicinal and scientific purposes, and ’Manthabiseng’s ministry is responsible for issuing licences for its cultivation. To date, two international companies have been given the green light to grow dagga in the country.

Contacted for comment this week, she said the incident was “an unfortunate misuse of my husband’s truck, and should not be associated with the ministry’s issuance of cannabis licences, which are strictly for medical purposes”.

She said only the liquid extract could be legally exported.

I know this is being used to pull me down on my political career,” she said. She emphasised that she no longer had shares in her husband’s business, and that their careers were in no way connected. DM

This story was produced by the MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism, in association with the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Photo: Lesotho’s deputy minister of health, ’Manthabiseng Phohleli. (Supplied)

  • MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism
    MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism
  • Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: A South African woman carrying her baby rests against a fence with thousands of South Africans waiting in line outside Guguletu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sitting Bucks: Damning survey explains how Net1 benefits from close proximity to social grant recipients

By Marianne Thamm
By EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary.

While you were sleeping: 28 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates David Mabuza, who was sworn is as deputy president on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation is taking shape, but the provinces are in dire need of TLC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana. Photo: EWN

Op-Ed: Mxolisi Nxasana must be reinstated as National Director of Public Prosecutions

By Nicole Fritz
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa on the parliamentary precinct shortly after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders. This follows his announcement of a new Cabinet on Monday night. Photo: Leila Dougan

Parliament: Historic land expropriation agreement reached amid South Africa’s changing politics

By Marianne Merten
Photo: ‘The truth is, we don’t have a (Water and Sanitation) department,’ said chairperson Themba Godi before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, 27 February, 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Cabinet Reshuffle: Gugile Nkwinti inherits a Water Department that may tip SA into chaos

By REBECCA DAVIS & SUNÉ PAYNE
Photo: A women carries her baby as she stands by burning tires as protestors close a major road during an early morning violent protest in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 May 2017. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: We can’t tax ourselves out of inequality

By Dirk de Vos
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with his newly appointed deputy president David Mabuza and other new members of Cabinet shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: Former anti-Ramaphosa faction is speaking in tongues, bewildered and bemused

By Tlhabane Motaung

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.