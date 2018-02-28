Winning over critics and influencing people.
28 February 2018 07:20 (South Africa)
Wired World

Eleven sick after envelope opened at US military base

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 28 Feb 2018 05:25 (South Africa)

An envelope containing an "unknown substance" was opened at a US base near Washington on Tuesday, leaving 11 people sick, including military personnel, the Marine Corps said.

The envelope, which was received at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall around 3:30 pm (2030 GMT), led to an evacuation of the building, the US Marine Corps said in a statement.

"Shortly after receiving the letter, 11 people started to feel ill," three of whom were "transported in stable condition for further medical evaluations," it said.

"Joint Base Police Department officials are working with local HAZMAT teams, NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigation Service) and the FBI. The building was screened and cleared," it said.

CNN reported that a corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel complained of a "burning sensation" on their hands and face.

Marine spokesman Major Brian Block said it was too soon to say whether the incident was being considered a terror attack. 

"It's way too early to start speculating on any of that, we have to wait and let the investigators do their jobs," Block told AFP.

Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall overlooks Arlington Cemetery just across the Potomac River from Washington. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: A South African woman carrying her baby rests against a fence with thousands of South Africans waiting in line outside Guguletu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sitting Bucks: Damning survey explains how Net1 benefits from close proximity to social grant recipients

By Marianne Thamm
By EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary.

While you were sleeping: 28 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates David Mabuza, who was sworn is as deputy president on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation is taking shape, but the provinces are in dire need of TLC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana. Photo: EWN

Op-Ed: Mxolisi Nxasana must be reinstated as National Director of Public Prosecutions

By Nicole Fritz
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa on the parliamentary precinct shortly after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders. This follows his announcement of a new Cabinet on Monday night. Photo: Leila Dougan

Parliament: Historic land expropriation agreement reached amid South Africa’s changing politics

By Marianne Merten
Photo: ‘The truth is, we don’t have a (Water and Sanitation) department,’ said chairperson Themba Godi before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, 27 February, 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Cabinet Reshuffle: Gugile Nkwinti inherits a Water Department that may tip SA into chaos

By REBECCA DAVIS & SUNÉ PAYNE
Photo: A women carries her baby as she stands by burning tires as protestors close a major road during an early morning violent protest in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 May 2017. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: We can’t tax ourselves out of inequality

By Dirk de Vos
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with his newly appointed deputy president David Mabuza and other new members of Cabinet shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: Former anti-Ramaphosa faction is speaking in tongues, bewildered and bemused

By Tlhabane Motaung

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.