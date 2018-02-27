Wile you were sleeping: 27 February 2018
Zuma's cabinet tossed out, some bad eggs remain, while Trump plays the brave keyboard warrior.
Cabinet Reshuffle: The Worst of Times. The Best of Times
By STEPHEN GROOTES
If Cabinet reshuffles represent the political balance of forces at the time at which they are conducted, Monday night’s announcement was the final proof, if more were needed, that the ANC is still locked in a series of massive struggles, and with big actors. It is now clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs David Mabuza if he is to survive, and that he still lacks the power to fire even Bathabile Dlamini from the Cabinet. But at the same time, it is also clear that he does have the authority to right one of the biggest wrongs of our times, the firing of Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister. While there are many reasons to feel these are the worst of times, there are also signs of the best of times.
Saudi military chiefs sacked overnight
South Africa's lame and useless were not the only heads of government to lose their jobs late on a Monday night. Saudi King Salman ordered the replacement of all his top military chiefs on Monday, including his Chief of Staff. No official reason was given, but Saudi Arabia's bitter war against Yemen's Houthi rebels and the lack of progress therein is a likely contender for reason number one.
Russia's defence ministry has announced a "humanitarian" ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta, Syria. The region had been brutally attacked over the weekend, killing over a score of people, including at least one child and potentially involving chemical weapons. The 30-day ceasefire would allow for civilians to leave Ghouta, although Russian officials accused several hardline Islamist groups, including an al-Qaeda affiliate, of holding hundreds of hostages.
Black Panther smashes box office records
The latest Marvel feature has become the fourth movie in the history of, well, movies, to make more than $100-million in its second weekend. Black Panther grossed $242-million in its opening weekend and $111.7-million the weekend after. To put this in perspective, Star Wars: The Force Awakens managed $149.2-million. During a holiday season. The movie has yet to open in Japan and China, which could push its earnings even higher.
Trump ups the bravado in the wake of Florida
Bone spurs may have kept him from the military, and he may have a self-professed phobia of bleeding, but President Donald Trump didn't let any of this reality get in the way of his mouth. On Monday the US president said that he believed he'd have "run in there even if I didn't have a weapon". While NRA members send death threats to students pushing for gun control, it's always comforting to know that Trump is on point with the national consciousness.
12
The age of Nina Simone when she gave her first concert recital. She refused to play until her parents were allowed to return to their front seats after being moved.
Today is World NGO Day. Grant fund an NGO today!
According to Welsh folklore, Corgies are the noble steeds of fairies.
