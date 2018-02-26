For people who didn't join the struggle to be stupid
Evita's Free Speech: Ep.131 – Evita on Day Zero & that 1% (Video)

EFS-Feb-25.jpg

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 131. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

