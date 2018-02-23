For people with brains. And a browser.
23 February 2018 06:43 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 23 February 2018

  • John Stupart
  • South Africa
  • 23 Feb 2018 06:12 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL Ben Loomis of the USA in action during the Ski Jumping portion of the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018.

NRA accuses gun reformers of politicisation, massive cocaine bust at Russian embassy, and Haiti suspends Oxfam operations.

TGIF, 23 February 2018

“Life is a disease: sexually transmitted, and invariably fatal.” 
Neil Gaiman

 
 

Amakhosi in KwaZulu-Natal are threatening that there will be hell to pay should control of tribal land be taken away from them, and true to their word the issue surfaced in the first parliamentary debate of the year. With the ANC fractured as it is in the province, and with a general election just over a year away, this matter could menacingly hang around for a while yet. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

NRA decries 'politicisation' of Florida tragedy

The National Rifle Association has fired back at mounting protests and calls for gun control measures, calling it a "politicisation" of the Florida shooting. NRA head shill Wayne LaPierre called the demand for stiffer gun control "a classic strategy right out of the playbook of a poisonous movement". If hypocrisy were a firearm, it would have backfired in LaPierre's oblivious face by now.

 

Massive cocaine bust in Russian embassy in Argentina

If you think it's just South Korea that Russia's been banned from skiing in, think again. Police have seized a whopping 400kg of cocaine from the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires. Several members belonging to a trafficking syndicate were arrested. Holding a street value of $62-million, the cocaine was being shipped via the Russian diplomatic courier service.

 

Haiti Oxfam operations halted over abuse allegations

Haiti has announced that British charity Oxfam has been suspended from its operations in the country. This suspension is pending an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Oxfam staff. In its statement, Haiti called Oxfam's conduct "reprehensible".

 

Mid-East peace proposal to be served up

US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has announced that they would be submitting a proposal for peace between Israel and Palestine to the UN shortly. Haley acknowledged that the plan "won't be loved by either side", but that it was a "template" for dialogue. Given the loss of Jerusalem from the bargaining table already, it is unlikely Palestinian authorities will be particularly warm towards any American proposal.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

6,893

Height in metres of the world’s highest active volcano - Ojos del Salado.

Follow a team of six South Africans as they climb Ojos in their quest to impact the lives of 600,000 preschool children daily.  theunlimitedchild.org

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is National Banana Bread Day in the US. This very well ought to be a worldwide celebration.

Fortune cookies originated from San Francisco.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The Other News Round-Up: In Fraud We Trust

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 29°, sunny
CPT: min: 14° max: 21°, rainy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 21°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 37°, rainy
PMB: min: 18° max: 34°, sunny
PTA: min: 17° max: 23°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$66.34
Gold=$1,331.50
Platinum=$997.75
R/$=11.65
R/€=14.37
R/£=16.26
BTC/$=11,074
JSE All Share=58,155.09
DJIA=24,962.48
FTSE 100=7,252.39

  • John Stupart
  • South Africa

Do Not Miss
Photo: King Goodwill Zwelithini (EPA)

Ingonyama Trust: Ramaphosa warned that meddling with KZN tribal land means ‘playing with fire’

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Minister Gigaba flanked by Deputy Minister Buthelezi, SARS Commissioner Moyane and DG Mogajane). Minister Melusi Gigaba delivering his 2018 Budget Speech, National Assembly, Cape Town. 21/02/2018, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS.

Budget 2018: Ratings agency still gloomy amid talk of renewal

By Rebecca Davis
Photo by Elitat via Flickr.

Explainer: Budget VAT rise will hurt poor, despite mitigating efforts

By Greg Nicolson
Photo by StormSignal via Flickr

Op-Ed: Taking Charge of our State-owned Enterprises

By Dirk de Vos
Photo: Example of Islamic State Propaganda Calling for Attacks (TRAC)

Op-Ed: Is the Islamic State ready to open a battlefront in South Africa?

By Jasmine Opperman
jessica-optimum-coal.jpeg

Report: Gupta-owned Optimum Coal blames Eskom, Transnet for cash crisis

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: (Left) President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa listens to the annual Budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 21 February 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENTON GEACH. (Right) US President Donald J. Trump (L) gestures while delivering remarks beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), while hosting a reception in honour of National African American History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Time/Space Continuum: I hope for South Africa, I fear for the United States

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2018 during the joint sitting of Parliament in the National Assembly, Cape Town, 16 February 2018. [Photo: GCIS]

Parliamentary Notebook: A squash and a squeeze gets two weeks’ worth of work done in four days

By Marianne Merten

