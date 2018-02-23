Words for the music.
23 February 2018 06:44 (South Africa)
Wired World

400 kilos of cocaine found in Russian embassy in Argentina

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 23 Feb 2018 05:12 (South Africa)

Police have seized nearly 400 kilos of cocaine from the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires and arrested several members of a drug trafficking gang, Argentina's security minister announced Thursday.

Patricia Bullrich told a press conference that the drugs discovered in an annex of the embassy had a street value of around 50 million euros (about $62 million).

"A gang of narco-criminals was trying to use the diplomatic courier service of the Russian embassy" to ship the drugs to Europe, she said.

She told reporters that Russian and Argentine police had decided to mount a sting operation after the Russian ambassador informed them of the drugs find in December 2016.

"The cocaine was replaced by flour and monitoring devices were placed to monitor delivery" of the 16 bags of the drug, Bullrich said. She said the sting had resulted in the arrest of five suspects -- two in Argentina and three in Russia.

The drug, of "very high purity," was destined for Russia and probably also Germany, where the suspected mastermind lives. "We believe the German police will arrest this fugitive," Bullrich said.

The minister said Russian security service agents "came to Argentina on three occasions to assist in the investigation", which took more than a year.

One of the two people arrested in Argentina is a naturalized Russian who was a member of the police force in Buenos Aires, said Bullrich.

Investigators believe the cocaine likely originated in Colombia or Peru. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: King Goodwill Zwelithini (EPA)

Ingonyama Trust: Ramaphosa warned that meddling with KZN tribal land means ‘playing with fire’

By Carien du Plessis
By EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL Ben Loomis of the USA in action during the Ski Jumping portion of the Nordic Combined Large Hill / 4 x 5 km Team competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018.

While you were sleeping: 23 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: Minister Gigaba flanked by Deputy Minister Buthelezi, SARS Commissioner Moyane and DG Mogajane). Minister Melusi Gigaba delivering his 2018 Budget Speech, National Assembly, Cape Town. 21/02/2018, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS.

Budget 2018: Ratings agency still gloomy amid talk of renewal

By Rebecca Davis
Photo by Elitat via Flickr.

Explainer: Budget VAT rise will hurt poor, despite mitigating efforts

By Greg Nicolson
Photo by StormSignal via Flickr

Op-Ed: Taking Charge of our State-owned Enterprises

By Dirk de Vos
Photo: Example of Islamic State Propaganda Calling for Attacks (TRAC)

Op-Ed: Is the Islamic State ready to open a battlefront in South Africa?

By Jasmine Opperman
jessica-optimum-coal.jpeg

Report: Gupta-owned Optimum Coal blames Eskom, Transnet for cash crisis

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: (Left) President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa listens to the annual Budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 21 February 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENTON GEACH. (Right) US President Donald J. Trump (L) gestures while delivering remarks beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), while hosting a reception in honour of National African American History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Time/Space Continuum: I hope for South Africa, I fear for the United States

By J Brooks Spector

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.