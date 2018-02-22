Recommended by 9 out of 10 smart people
22 February 2018 18:39 (South Africa)
UPDATE: 2 killed, 9 injured in Langa taxi rank shooting

  • 22 Feb 2018 01:43 (South Africa)

Cape Town - Two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine other people were injured in a shooting at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said nine people, between the ages of 15 and 45, had been admitted to hospital.

Traut said the killers fled the scene shortly after the attack around 08:13 on Thursday morning.

He said the incident was believed to be related to conflict over taxi routes.

Western Cape police have established a provincial taxi task team to take over the investigations.

Any person with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM

