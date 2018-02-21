Win Tickets to Nightscape

Banned by 9 major religions and counting
22 February 2018 06:36 (South Africa)
  21 Feb 2018 10:48 (South Africa)

Every year Design Indaba curates an unexpected selection of music, performance and art installations to create an inimitable sensorial experience for Design Indaba Festival goers.

Our lineup spans the continent and beyond, with highlights coming from unknown talents around Africa, special performances by selected Conference speakers, and a range of local and international artists who are breaking boundaries." Read More here

Nightscape will take place at the Artscape Theatre Centre from 6pm on 22 February till late.

There will be performances from artists such as Darkie Fiction, Itai Hakim and more.

First Thing readers can win 2 x tickets (1 x pair of tickets) to Nightscape on Thursday 22nd.

Question: When was Lebo Mashile's first poetry collection 'In a Ribbon of Rhythm' published?

Email your answer to firstthing@dailymaverick.co.za

Winners will be notified before 11h00 today. Plenty of time to get prepared for a fantastic night out.

