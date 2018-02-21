While you were sleeping: 21 February 2018

All hands on deck for Budget storm

While New Zealand deals with Gita, South Africans must brace themselves for a tough Budget speech today. Although there is renewed optimism in the wake of Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day resignation gift a week ago, his Finance Minister has been left with a rather hot potato. Expectations of a turnaround plan for the country's collapsing economy are high, but so too is the chance that massive increases in various taxes will be on the table. Smokers and those that drink, as usual, are virtually guaranteed to end up paying more.