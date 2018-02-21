Sagacity central
21 February 2018 06:20 (South Africa)
Wired World

Tourists stranded as cyclone's tail hits New Zealand

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 21 Feb 2018 05:02 (South Africa)

Up to 1,000 tourists were stranded in New Zealand's Golden Bay Wednesday after the remnants of Cyclone Gita buffeted the South Pacific nation, officials said.

Authorities said they were considering sending ferries to ship the holiday-makers out of the remote South Island region after huge landslips closed the main highway.

Elsewhere, the storm cut power to tens of thousands of homes, felled trees and washed away roads.

Cyclone Gita caused extensive damage as it tore through Tonga and Samoa last week, peaking as a top-of-the-scale Category Five super-storm.

It has since been downgraded but still carried a sting in the tail when it reached New Zealand overnight, bringing 140 kmh (90 mph) winds and around 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rainfall.

Seven local council areas, including the South Island's main city of Christchurch, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as officials anticipated the worst.

Most reported early Wednesday that the weather had not been as extreme as predicted, with the top of the South Island the worst-hit area.

Local mayor Richard Kempthorne said all transport options would be considered if road access to Golden Bay could not be restored swiftly.

"Ferry and barge and for some people air travel... we've got a population of 5,000 people who need to eat and we've got holidaymakers," he said.

"There's probably hundreds if not more than 1,000 people in there at the moment who probably want to leave and continue with their trip."

The official MetService weather bureau said the storm had moved out to sea south of Christchurch by mid-morning Wednesday. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Then South African president-elect Jacob Zuma walks with South African President Kgalema Motlanthe outside parliament after Zuma was formally elected the country's next President in Cape Town, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nic Bothma

SAPS Clean-Up: Scopa hears of ‘millions’ mooted as IPID flushes out the mess of the Mangaung ‘Shadow State’

By Marianne Thamm
BY EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN US actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of 'Red Sparrow' at Leicester Square in London, Britain, 19 February 2018.

While you were sleeping: 21 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, 20 February 2018. Photo: GCIS

SONA 2018: Ramaphosa charm offensive extends to land expropriation, unemployment and that ‘reshuffle’

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Malusi Gigaba, then Home Affairs minister. Photo: Reuters

Budget 2018: High expectations of Ramaphosa’s administration may be taxing for ordinary South Africans

By Greg Nicolson
becs-CRWalk.jpg

Reporter’s Notebook: Walking with the President

By Rebecca Davis
jess-guptaApplications.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – It’s game on as fightback begins

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo:Mauritius by Sofitel So Mauritius (Flickr)

Op-Ed: South Africa and Mauritius – Why do countries reform?

By Greg Mills
Photo: Former South African President Jacob Zuma, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Michel Temer attend a BRICS Business Council and Signing ceremony, at the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, 04 September 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/Kenzaburo Fukuhara /POOL

Op-Ed: SA’s foreign policy – towards greater strategic partnerships post-Zuma

By LUANDA MPUNGOSE

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.