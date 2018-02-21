No propaganda, no new-speak
21 February 2018 06:19 (South Africa)
South Africa

Street Talk: Living with the virus (Video)

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa
  • 21 Feb 2018 12:34 (South Africa)
street-talkVirus.jpg

Counsellors from Treatment Action Campaign talk about the ongoing challenges of with living with HIV and the complexity of disclosing your HIV status to your partner. By STREET TALK.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Then South African president-elect Jacob Zuma walks with South African President Kgalema Motlanthe outside parliament after Zuma was formally elected the country's next President in Cape Town, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nic Bothma

SAPS Clean-Up: Scopa hears of ‘millions’ mooted as IPID flushes out the mess of the Mangaung ‘Shadow State’

By Marianne Thamm
BY EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN US actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of 'Red Sparrow' at Leicester Square in London, Britain, 19 February 2018.

While you were sleeping: 21 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, 20 February 2018. Photo: GCIS

SONA 2018: Ramaphosa charm offensive extends to land expropriation, unemployment and that ‘reshuffle’

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Malusi Gigaba, then Home Affairs minister. Photo: Reuters

Budget 2018: High expectations of Ramaphosa’s administration may be taxing for ordinary South Africans

By Greg Nicolson
becs-CRWalk.jpg

Reporter’s Notebook: Walking with the President

By Rebecca Davis
jess-guptaApplications.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – It’s game on as fightback begins

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo:Mauritius by Sofitel So Mauritius (Flickr)

Op-Ed: South Africa and Mauritius – Why do countries reform?

By Greg Mills
Photo: Former South African President Jacob Zuma, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Michel Temer attend a BRICS Business Council and Signing ceremony, at the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, 04 September 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/Kenzaburo Fukuhara /POOL

Op-Ed: SA’s foreign policy – towards greater strategic partnerships post-Zuma

By LUANDA MPUNGOSE

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.