Brain porn
21 February 2018 18:23 (South Africa)
South Africa

Minister Zwane's no-show at Parliament prompts inquiry

  • Marelise van der Merwe
    MareliseBW
    Marelise van der Merwe

    Marelise van der Merwe writes about anything and everything. After she studied, and then studied some more, and then studied a bit more, she spent some years writing, editing, researching and teaching, before becoming production editor at the Daily Maverick. After a couple more years keeping vampire hours in order to bring you each shiny new edition (you’re welcome) she ventured into the daylight to write features. She still blinks in the sunlight.

  • South Africa
  • 21 Feb 2018 12:52 (South Africa)
File Photo: Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane (GCIS)

Mosebenzi Zwane failed to turn up in Parliament to answer questions on allegations of State Capture, citing his mandatory attendance at a non-existent government meeting. He’s now facing a formal inquiry. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral resources agreed on Wednesday morning to pursue a formal inquiry after Minister Mosebenzi Zwane again failed to turn up to answer questions on State Capture.

The minister was scheduled to respond to allegations relating to his dealings with the Gupta family, in particular his role in the Vrede dairy farm, which helped bankroll the Gupta family wedding. The meeting – on a date Zwane requested – also came shortly after the decision to resume discussions on the Mining Charter. Zwane was excluded from the initial talks.

It is not the first time Zwane has failed to turn up for similar meetings on State Capture. Excuses given – including a previous meeting in November – have included illness, exams, and Wednesday morning’s explanation: a claim that he would appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), though there was no such scheduled sitting.

MPs, to put it mildly, were not impressed. And if the results of Zwane’s attempts to outrun questioning are anything to go by, other ministers in similar positions should be very nervous.

Zwane is not the only minister facing the chop following allegations of State Capture. During the SONA debate, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu called for the removal of Zwane, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, Des Van Rooyen, Faith Muthambi, and Ben Martins.

Sahlulele Luzipo, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, argued that issuing a subpoena for Zwane to appear before the committee could simply create further delays and give the impression that the committee “is not serious”.

“We have had this decision before as a committee,” he said. He also argued that Zwane had “resist(ed) to come” on multiple occasions already.

But on the negative side, once a formal inquiry was instituted, “that is the route you are taking” and all other persons would be subjected to it, he added.

It would also be necessary to consider the requirements of an inquiry, such as personnel, he said.

However, MPs from the ANC, EFF and DA all called for a formal inquiry and said Zwane should be subpoenaed to appear. The DA, for its part wanted a full-scale inquiry into State Capture in the Department of Mineral Resources.

“There is a clear indication that he (Zwane) does not want to come,” said the EFF’s Thembinkosi Rawula.

Rawula also called for the Mineral Resources Committee to compile a list of names of people who could testify against Zwane.

Luzipo, for his part, said Zwane had placed the committee in a “dilemma” through his persistent failure to co-operate. “We have said we must be fair,” he said. “We must give the minister a chance if he is the subject of an inquiry. He must be given the chance to rebut any evidence given. We are in a dilemma now… In light of this I am sorry to start the meeting afresh,” he said, when it became clear the meeting would be devoted to discussing what to do about Zwane’s non-attendance.

Once the decision was taken to pursue an inquiry, he added: “It doesn’t mean someone is going to say what you want to hear when they appear in front of the committee. It may not help to pin down what went wrong. But others may come and say ‘hey, this is what went wrong’. We are not looking to say this went wrong, we are looking for what we can discover. And if he (Zwane) feels he is not being treated fairly he can say I can be given the right to clarify myself.”

But he added: “Things are flying so fast now, anything may happen.” DM

File Photo: Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane (GCIS)

  • Marelise van der Merwe
    MareliseBW
    Marelise van der Merwe

    Marelise van der Merwe writes about anything and everything. After she studied, and then studied some more, and then studied a bit more, she spent some years writing, editing, researching and teaching, before becoming production editor at the Daily Maverick. After a couple more years keeping vampire hours in order to bring you each shiny new edition (you’re welcome) she ventured into the daylight to write features. She still blinks in the sunlight.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses the media shortly before delivering his budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Leila Dougan

Budget 2018: VAT is increased – A first for new SA

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba briefs the media ahead of delivering the Budget on 21 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Budget 2018: Not enough money to go around, and especially not for nuclear

By Marianne Merten
Photo: South Africa’s Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway.

Newsflash: Malusi Gigaba under shadow on Budget Day as damning judgment emerges

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Home-made guns on display at the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Heritage Services Museum in Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa, 09 November 2017. South Africa has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

ISS Today: Budgeting to end violence?

By ISS TODAY
Photo: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at Tuynhuys on Tuesday night. Photo: @presidencyZA/(Twitter).

Zuma and Ramaphosa: the truth beneath the Cheshire Cat grins

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Then South African president-elect Jacob Zuma walks with South African President Kgalema Motlanthe outside parliament after Zuma was formally elected the country's next President in Cape Town, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nic Bothma

SAPS Clean-Up: Scopa hears of ‘millions’ mooted as IPID flushes out the mess of the Mangaung ‘Shadow State’

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, 20 February 2018. Photo: GCIS

SONA 2018: Ramaphosa charm offensive extends to land expropriation, unemployment and that ‘reshuffle’

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Malusi Gigaba, then Home Affairs minister. Photo: Reuters

Budget 2018: High expectations of Ramaphosa’s administration may be taxing for ordinary South Africans

By Greg Nicolson

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.