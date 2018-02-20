Give boring news the middle finger.
20 February 2018 06:18 (South Africa)
Wired World

US probe looking at Kushner foreign business contacts: report

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 20 Feb 2018 05:12 (South Africa)

Special counsel Robert Mueller is probing Jared Kushner's efforts to get foreign investors beyond Russia to provide financing for his company during the presidential transition, including in China, CNN reported Monday.

The probe was previously only said to have focused on the Russia contacts of President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son in law, only with the campaign's data analytics and Kushner's ties with disgraced ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mueller's team is probing Kushner's conversations during the presidential transition to get financing for the Kushner Companies-backed 666 Fifth Avenue office building in New York after financial setbacks, CNN said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Kushner's father founded the real estate developer and lender.

CNN said Mueller's investigators have yet to contact Kushner Companies or request interviews with its executives, and the reasons behind the focus on the outreach to foreign investors are unclear.

Kushner played a leading role in the presidential transition team's contacts with foreign governments, and has indicated he spoke during that time with more than 50 contacts from over 15 countries.

One week after Trump's November 8, 2016 election, Kushner met with the chairman and other executives from the Chinese group Anbang Insurance, The New York Times has reported.

Kushner and Anbang chairman Wu Xiaohui were close to finishing a deal for the Chinese conglomerate to invest in 666 Fifth Avenue.

But the talks broke down, the Times said.

Other business dealings targeted by Mueller include negotiations on the same property with Qatar's former prime minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, according to The Intercept. But that deal also failed.

Kushner purchased the building in 2007 for $1.8 billion in a mostly debt deal, but the housing crisis triggered financial setbacks for 666 Fifth Avenue, leading Vornado Realty Trust to take a 49.5 percent stake in 2011.

"In all of Mr Kushner's extensive cooperation with all inquiries, there has not been a single question asked nor document sought on the 666 building or Kushner Co. deals," Kushner attorney Abbe Lowell told CNN.

"Nor would there be any reason to question these regular business transactions."

Kushner also met Sergey Gorkov, chairman of Russian state-run Vnesheconombank, during the transition, but he testified in Congress that the meeting was only for official government purposes. 

However, the bank has said the talks were part of a series of business meetings. And The Washington Post has reported that Mueller is probing that meeting as well. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
jess-guptaApplications.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – It’s game on as fightback begins

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Western Cape Provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer seen testifying on Tuesday, 1 April 2014, the last day of phase one of the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry into alleged police inefficiency in the area. The commission was set up by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille after complaints of police inefficiency in Khayelitsha. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht/SAPA

Analysis: The corrosive effect of corruption – court convicts former Provincial Commissioner, Arno Lamoer

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: The ANC Members of Parliament applaud the newly elected president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, 15 February 2018, Cape Town (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

SONA 2018 Debate: Ramaphosa’s new dawn gets a break amid opposition calls for a clean-up

By Marianne Merten
Photo: A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on 16 February 2018 shows President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (R) preparing for a SONA (State of the nation address) at parliament, Cape Town, South Africa. EPA-EFE/Kopano Tlape 

Analysis: ANC tries to save face in the House as members lose their appetite for Zuma

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Police look on as women carry placards in protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) north-west of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko.

Mining Charter: Ramaphosa to the rescue – but community voices still ignored

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Then South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shake hands during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, China, 14 July 2015. Photo: EPA/NG HAN GUAN / POOL

Analysis: Ramaphosa’s China Conundrum – to kowtow or hit back?

By Kevin Bloom
Photo: Hugh Masekela by PeterTea via Flickr.

Thuma Mina: How Hugh Masekela, music and culture can help us shape a new zeitgeist and vision

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Former SA president Jacob Zuma confers with the former State Security Minister David Mahlobo at the ANC Policy Conference, 1 July 2017, Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, Part 2 – mass and tactical surveillance

By Jane Duncan

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.