#DayZero: Cape Town buys one more month
- News24
- Wired World
- 20 Feb 2018 01:43 (South Africa)
Cape Town - Day Zero - when the taps run dry in Cape Town - has been moved back yet again, the city announced on Tuesday.
"Day Zero, the day we may have to start queuing for water, has now moved to 9 July due to a weekly
The push-back was attributed to
Water consumption averaged 523 megalitres per day (MLD) which, although significantly better that the 1 130MLD in 2014, was way off the target of 450MLD.
"We anticipate that Day Zero could move back into June again once the
Signs of panic
City residents are encouraged to continue to limit water use to less than 50l per day to avoid Day Zero.
Day Zero was previously set at June 4 and many retail stores have already placed limits on how much bottled water consumers may purchase at a time.
Signs of panic have also been seen at the Newlands spring recently, where there was fight over the collection of water, resulting in one arrest.
The City has since rerouted the water to ease the congestion at the facility.
The City indicated that its progress - in terms of providing alternative water sources through desalination, recycling and ground water - is 62% complete.
Dams around the city have collective storage of 24.4%, or 219 045 megalitres (Ml), compared to total capacity of 898 221Ml. DM
- News24
- Wired World
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.