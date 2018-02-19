For inspirational and aspirational people.
While you were sleeping: 19 February 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  South Africa
  19 Feb 2018 05:53 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT A view on a mural by Italian street art artist Andrea Ravo Mattoni of a famous painting 'Orphan Girl at the Cemetery' by French artist Eugene Delacroix at 'Le Mur' in Paris, France, 17 February 2018.

Gupta fugitives on the run, Florida students to march on Washington, and Anderson wins at New York.

Monday, 19 February 2018

"Each Javelin round costs $80,000, and the idea that it is fired by a guy who does not make that in a year, at a guy who does not make that in a lifetime is outrageous." 
Sebastian Junger

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – crushed and on the run

By RICHARD POPLAK

By their own admission, the wage bill across the various Gupta companies stood at more than R160-million in late 2017. With big brother Ajay Gupta now a fugitive from justice in South Africa, the empire isn’t short of cash – it’s just having a mother of a cash-flow problem. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Florida students to march on Washington

Survivors of a mass shooting at a Florida school will be marching on Washington. They want their horrific ordeal to be the "tipping point" for gun control reform. As platitudes issued forth over the weekend from the Trump Administration, the students' "March for Our Lives" aims to convey their dissatisfaction with what could accurately be described as American state gun capture.

 

Hunt for Zuma's allies widens

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has indicated that Ajay Gupta and four other associates of ex-President Jacob Zuma were being followed up on by Interpol. The group are currently fleeing arrest in South Africa and are thought to be in China, India or Dubai. In all, there are 13 people facing charges relating to the pillaging of public funds. Considering it's less than a week after Zuma's departure, expect this rogue's gallery to expand.

 

Russian in doping case at Pyeongchang

A Russian curler has proved positive for doping in their initial testing. Further tests will now be conducted, but if verified it could throw fresh fuel on the doping fire. Just why on earth a curling athlete would need to take performance-enhancing drugs in the first place is beyond initial comprehension.

 

Anderson clinches New York Open

South African Kevin Anderson has secured his fourth title with a three-set victory over Sam Querry at the New York Open on Sunday. Anderson held his wits long enough to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1). Having lost 11 finals, for him to finally win at New York meant "a lot" according to the not-so-wordy Anderson.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

46%

The percentage of BMW owned by the step-grandchildren of Joseph Goebbels.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1945 roughly 30,000 Marines land in what was the start of the battle for Iwo Jima.

Lobsters in the 1800s were considered a peasant food, and servants had clauses written up restricting how often they would be fed them for dinner.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

DA vs De Lille: We made you, we can break you

A column by YONELA DIKO

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 30°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 27°, rainy
JHB: min: 15° max: 23°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 28°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 27°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 27°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.84
Gold=$1,346.95
Platinum=$1,005.41
R/$=11.59
R/€=14.38
R/£=16.32
BTC/$=10,746
JSE All Share=59,122.34
DJIA=25,219.38
FTSE 100=7,294.70

  • South Africa

