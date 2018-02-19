While you were sleeping: 19 February 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 19 Feb 2018 05:53 (South Africa)
Gupta fugitives on the run, Florida students to march on Washington, and Anderson wins at New York.
Monday, 19 February 2018
"Each Javelin round costs $80,000, and the idea that it is fired by a guy who does not make that in a year, at a guy who does not make that in a lifetime is outrageous."
Sebastian Junger
STORY OF THE DAY
Scorpio: Gupta Inc – crushed and on the run
By RICHARD POPLAK
By their own admission, the wage bill across the various Gupta companies stood at more than R160-million in late 2017. With big brother Ajay Gupta now a fugitive from justice in South Africa, the empire isn’t short of cash – it’s just having a mother
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Florida students to march on Washington
Survivors of a mass shooting at a Florida school will be marching on Washington. They want their horrific ordeal to be the "tipping point" for gun control reform. As platitudes issued forth over the weekend from the Trump Administration, the students' "March for Our Lives" aims to convey their dissatisfaction with what could accurately be described as American state gun capture.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has indicated that Ajay Gupta and four other associates of ex-President Jacob Zuma were being followed up on by Interpol. The group are currently fleeing arrest in South Africa and are thought to be in China, India or Dubai. In all, there are 13 people facing charges relating to the pillaging of public funds. Considering it's less than a week after Zuma's departure, expect this rogue's gallery to expand.
Russian in doping case at Pyeongchang
A Russian curler has proved positive for doping in their initial testing. Further tests will now be conducted, but if verified it could throw fresh fuel on the doping fire. Just why on earth a curling athlete would need to take performance-enhancing drugs in the first place is beyond initial comprehension.
Anderson clinches New York Open
South African Kevin Anderson has secured his fourth title with a three-set victory over Sam Querry at the New York Open on Sunday. Anderson held his wits long enough to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1). Having lost 11 finals, for him to finally win at New York meant "a lot" according to the not-so-wordy Anderson.
IN NUMBERS
46%
The percentage of BMW owned by the step-grandchildren of Joseph Goebbels.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1945 roughly 30,000 Marines land in what was the start of the battle for Iwo Jima.
Lobsters in the 1800s were considered a peasant food, and servants had clauses written up restricting how often they would be fed them for dinner.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Analysis: Life after Zuma is not all plain sailing for the ANC, particularly in KZN
BY CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 30°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 27°, rainy
JHB: min: 15° max: 23°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 28°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 27°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 27°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$64.84
Gold=$1,346.95
Platinum=$1,005.41
R/$=11.59
R/€=14.38
R/£=16.32
BTC/$=10,746
JSE All Share=59,122.34
DJIA=25,219.38
FTSE 100=7,294.70
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.