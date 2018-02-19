More news than you can shake a stick at
19 February 2018 18:17 (South Africa)

The Handmaid’s Tale: A timely and necessary evil

  • Showmax
  • 19 Feb 2018 11:22 (South Africa)
613982_S007C003_160914_R1KL00985820rt-1.jpg

A screen adaption of Margaret Atwood’s chilling novel reflects a society not too far removed from some of today’s realities. By Showmax

It is 2018 and again, as ever, the wombs of women are of national interest. Donald Trump’s presidency has brought with it legislative threats to women’s reproductive rights and necessitated the return of a historic annual Women’s March in rebuttal. Across the world, a helpless roar bemoaning the sex trafficking of young girls is heard but unassuaged. It is as though just as we prepare to take stock of the strides made towards humanising women in society, the rug beneath our feet pulls us backwards in time.

Sent to us by the gods of television, under the auspices of MGM and Hulu productions, is a serial adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s sacred 1984 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale. The speculative fiction is summoned from the past, revived and revised for the present day, lest we forget how far we’ve come - or worse, where we are so quickly headed.

In the totalitarian state of Gilead, a state in an America of the future, the bodies of fertile women are commodified and given to the elite as breeding stock. The world is plagued by infertility attributed to the practice of birth control and abortions. Now, fearful for the prosperity of humankind, the state has returned to a fundamentalist doctrine in which women fulfil - by hook or crook – their “biological destiny”. Our protagonist and narrator, Offred, is separated from her husband and daughter to serve as a walking womb for one of Gilead’s commanders. Viewers journey with her as she learns about her new life while mourning her previous one. Those who question the new order are punished, and those who dare attempt to escape it are killed. With no idea of the state of her husband and child, she must find a way to survive rape and humiliation as she plots her way out.

Although those who have read the book might guess how the story ends, the first season will manage to grip even the author herself. A riveting performance by the leads, Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford) and Samira Wiley (Moira), brings as close as possible to the interior lives of women in a world where their wombs are more valuable than their existence. And although flashbacks to the previous era account for how our protagonist got here, they do not do the same for the bigger picture: how did society get here? How does a thriving democracy whose constitution enshrines the human rights of all become a place where the bodies of women are nationalised resources?

It certainly does not slip and fall. Given recent debates on the use of rape in various art forms, literally or as metaphor, the constant and vivid depiction of females being forced into non-consensual sex is disturbing. One questions why the director, Reed Morano, felt the visual emphasis necessary: has the normalisation of images like this not been a tool in the arsenal of rape culture inculcation in our society?

The Handmaid’s Tale is an important artistic exercise in this political climate. Beautifully shot, immaculately cast and aptly written for our times, it is both intensely entertaining and, with the questions it raises, inescapably necessary. DM

  • Showmax

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta (Original Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – crushed and on the run

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma (Muntu Vilakazi for Gallo Images)

Op-Ed: The Guptas can be extradited from the United Arab Emirates

By Anton Katz & Eshed Cohen
Photo: Newly elected President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament during an extraordinary sitting after the resignation of President Jacob Zuma, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Analysis: Turning vicious into a virtuous circle

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Then South African President Jacob Zuma (L) shares a joke with a family member during his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, in Nkandla, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Analysis: Life after Zuma is not all plain sailing for the ANC, particularly in KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Residence of South Africa-based Gupta Brothers in Dehradun. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand gives Z-security to Gupta brothers probed over graft in South Africa

By Hindustan Times
The-Zuma-years-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Zapiro: The best of the Zuma years

By Zapiro
duncan-statespying.jpg

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, Part One: Rica and lawful interception

By Jane Duncan
849x493q70How-corruption-is-killing-Africas-rhinos-and-elephants.jpg

ISS Today: Decline in elephant poaching could be short-lived

By ISS TODAY