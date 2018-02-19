Your social currency ATM
19 February 2018 18:17 (South Africa)
Wired World

OR Tambo evacuated because of unattended bag

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 19 Feb 2018 03:02 (South Africa)

Johannesburg - The OR Tambo International Airport had to be evacuated on Monday after an unattended bag was found by officials.

"What happened was there was an unattended bag found in a terminal building and [the matter] is now being handled by the SA Police," airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told News24.

She said the scene was evacuated out of precaution.

More to follow. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta (Original Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – crushed and on the run

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma (Muntu Vilakazi for Gallo Images)

Op-Ed: The Guptas can be extradited from the United Arab Emirates

By Anton Katz & Eshed Cohen
Photo: Newly elected President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament during an extraordinary sitting after the resignation of President Jacob Zuma, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Analysis: Turning vicious into a virtuous circle

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Then South African President Jacob Zuma (L) shares a joke with a family member during his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, in Nkandla, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Analysis: Life after Zuma is not all plain sailing for the ANC, particularly in KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Residence of South Africa-based Gupta Brothers in Dehradun. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand gives Z-security to Gupta brothers probed over graft in South Africa

By Hindustan Times
The-Zuma-years-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Zapiro: The best of the Zuma years

By Zapiro
duncan-statespying.jpg

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, Part One: Rica and lawful interception

By Jane Duncan
849x493q70How-corruption-is-killing-Africas-rhinos-and-elephants.jpg

ISS Today: Decline in elephant poaching could be short-lived

By ISS TODAY

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.