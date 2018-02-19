OR Tambo evacuated because of unattended bag

Wired World
Johannesburg - The OR Tambo International Airport had to be evacuated on Monday after an unattended bag was found by officials.
"What happened was there was an unattended bag found in a terminal building and [the matter] is now being handled by the SA Police," airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told News24.
She said the scene was evacuated out of precaution.
