A rosetta stone for the 21st century.
19 February 2018 18:17 (South Africa)
Wired World

Atul Gupta challenges state capture case, confirms he is out of the country

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 19 Feb 2018 02:59 (South Africa)

Johannesburg - Controversial Gupta brother Atul was in Dubai when he signed the affidavit that forms part of his application to have a preservation order obtained against him, by the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), set aside.

In the court papers, dated February 8, Gupta acknowledged that the affidavit was signed and sworn in Dubai. The affidavit was stamped and signed by a commissioner of oaths at the South African Consulate in Dubai.

"I wish to state at the outset, that I am currently outside South Africa," he said.

In the 18-page affidavit, Gupta said that National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams "not only failed to make out a case for relief sought", but also misled the court with the evidence which led to the order being granted.

Gupta is challenging the preservation order, valued at R10m and wants to have it set aside.

He denied that he unduly benefited from the Estina dairy farm project, but added that he has not had an opportunity to read the papers.

"The affidavit is prepared in extreme haste as I was only able to give factual instructions on February 7," he said.

Gupta also submitted that he did not take issue with the order pertaining to the preservation of immovable property.

He restricted his challenge to the amount of R220m.

The NPA seized control of a dairy farm in the Free State, Gupta's bank accounts, companies co-owned by Duduzane Zuma and other entities in the Gupta empire.

The Free State High Court in January put the Krynaauwslust farm near Vrede in the Free State under curatorship.

News24 reported that the order reveals that the Free State's agricultural department - under then agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane - paid R220m to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".

Gupta believes AFU financial investigator Nkosiphendule Mradla and Abrahams have not demonstrated that any portion of the R220m paid to Estina was transferred to his account.

"I categorically deny any such transfer into any bank account owned or operated by me. Accordingly, the order could not have been granted on the paper before the honourable judge... It is clear that the order ought to be set aside," his affidavit states. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta (Original Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – crushed and on the run

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma (Muntu Vilakazi for Gallo Images)

Op-Ed: The Guptas can be extradited from the United Arab Emirates

By Anton Katz & Eshed Cohen
Photo: Newly elected President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament during an extraordinary sitting after the resignation of President Jacob Zuma, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Analysis: Turning vicious into a virtuous circle

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Then South African President Jacob Zuma (L) shares a joke with a family member during his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, in Nkandla, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Analysis: Life after Zuma is not all plain sailing for the ANC, particularly in KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Residence of South Africa-based Gupta Brothers in Dehradun. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand gives Z-security to Gupta brothers probed over graft in South Africa

By Hindustan Times
The-Zuma-years-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Zapiro: The best of the Zuma years

By Zapiro
duncan-statespying.jpg

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, Part One: Rica and lawful interception

By Jane Duncan
849x493q70How-corruption-is-killing-Africas-rhinos-and-elephants.jpg

ISS Today: Decline in elephant poaching could be short-lived

By ISS TODAY

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.