While you were sleeping: 16 February 2018

Ramaphosa to deliver the SONA in flash, US shooter had major warning signs FBI ignored, and Jennifer Aniston splits with Theroux.
TGIF, 16 February 2018
"Roses are red, Violets are blue. South Africa has no President; Kenya has two."
Abbas Mahmood
STORY OF THE DAY
Report: A tale of two days – Zuma’s last and Ramaphosa’s first
By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Jacob Zuma’s last-minute resignation from the country’s presidency left ANC parliamentarians with a palpable sense of relief after the caucus convinced him they would vote with the Economic Freedom Fighters, led by his nemesis, Julius Malema, to oust him if he didn’t leave. Now some are saying that they called his
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
SONA to kick off without further delay
This evening President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the country's State of the Nation Address. In the flurry to be rid of Jacob Zuma, little is known about the address today relating to matters of security. Signal jammers and presidential Gestapo units patrolling, or a more relaxed atmosphere under the new Tsar? It's Ramaphosa's turn, but tonight's address will determine just how different - or not - he will be from his predecessor.
FBI
The FBI had received a report that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was dangerous. A YouTube comment with his name was published stating that he was "going to be a professional school shooter". Cruz had also joined a white supremacist group, the Republic of Florida, and had been treated at a mental health clinic. In the wake of Cruz's murders, gun control advocacy has been rekindled, though there has been no word on any action from the White House.
In keeping with good news for the week, the 1990s rock band Smashing Pumpkins have announced a reunion tour. The group will play its first full gigs in 18 years. Bassist D'arcy Wretzky, however, will not play. Wretzy has called Pumpkins' head Billy Corgan "insufferable" and in dire need of money. If this is the case, you can hope for a South African detour some day.
Jennifer Aniston splits with Theroux
So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Jennifer Aniston has officially separated from husband Justin Theroux. The pair married in 2015 after meeting on the set of the film Tropic Thunder. The couple announced that the decision was made "lovingly" and mutually. Optimists would now be desperately hoping for David Schwimmer to swoop in from the bleachers.
IN NUMBERS
140,000/cm²
The density of your average otter's hair.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1985 Hezbollah is founded.
According to Nasa, nuclear explosions are the best possible way to deflect incoming asteroids.
