While you were sleeping: 16 February 2018

SONA to kick off without further delay

This evening President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the country's State of the Nation Address. In the flurry to be rid of Jacob Zuma, little is known about the address today relating to matters of security. Signal jammers and presidential Gestapo units patrolling, or a more relaxed atmosphere under the new Tsar? It's Ramaphosa's turn, but tonight's address will determine just how different - or not - he will be from his predecessor.