16 February 2018 18:00 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 16 February 2018

  • 16 Feb 2018 06:09 (South Africa)
BY DAILY MAVERICK/LEILA DOUGAN EFF Commander Julius Malema addresses media following Jacob Zuma's resignation, Parliament, 15 February 2018.

Ramaphosa to deliver the SONA in flash, US shooter had major warning signs FBI ignored, and Jennifer Aniston splits with Theroux.

TGIF, 16 February 2018

"Roses are red, Violets are blue. South Africa has no President; Kenya has two." 
Abbas Mahmood

 
 

Jacob Zuma’s last-minute resignation from the country’s presidency left ANC parliamentarians with a palpable sense of relief after the caucus convinced him they would vote with the Economic Freedom Fighters, led by his nemesis, Julius Malema, to oust him if he didn’t leave. Now some are saying that they called his bluff – and that Zuma blinked first. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

SONA to kick off without further delay

This evening President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the country's State of the Nation Address. In the flurry to be rid of Jacob Zuma, little is known about the address today relating to matters of security. Signal jammers and presidential Gestapo units patrolling, or a more relaxed atmosphere under the new Tsar? It's Ramaphosa's turn, but tonight's address will determine just how different - or not - he will be from his predecessor.

 

FBI were warned about Florida shooter

The FBI had received a report that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was dangerous. A YouTube comment with his name was published stating that he was "going to be a professional school shooter". Cruz had also joined a white supremacist group, the Republic of Florida, and had been treated at a mental health clinic. In the wake of Cruz's murders, gun control advocacy has been rekindled, though there has been no word on any action from the White House.

 

Smashing Pumpkins to reunite

In keeping with good news for the week, the 1990s rock band Smashing Pumpkins have announced a reunion tour. The group will play its first full gigs in 18 years. Bassist D'arcy Wretzky, however, will not play. Wretzy has called Pumpkins' head Billy Corgan "insufferable" and in dire need of money. If this is the case, you can hope for a South African detour some day.

 

Jennifer Aniston splits with Theroux

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Jennifer Aniston has officially separated from husband Justin Theroux. The pair married in 2015 after meeting on the set of the film Tropic Thunder. The couple announced that the decision was made "lovingly" and mutually. Optimists would now be desperately hoping for David Schwimmer to swoop in from the bleachers.

 
IN NUMBERS

140,000/cm²

The density of your average otter's hair. 

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1985 Hezbollah is founded.

According to Nasa, nuclear explosions are the best possible way to deflect incoming asteroids.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Ramaphosa’s turn: Hard work ahead

BY MARIANNE MERTEN

 

OPINIONISTAS

In the Ruins of the House of Zupta

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 

Jessie Duarte – portrait of a party in peril

A column by IAN VON MEMERTY

 

The Other News Round-Up: What a queer explanation

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 28°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 20° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 24°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 31°, sunny
PMB: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 27°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.52
Gold=$1,354.72
Platinum=$1,002.46
R/$=11.63
R/€=14.55
R/£=16.40
BTC/$=10,185
JSE All Share=59,533.10
DJIA=25,140.09
FTSE 100=7,234.81

