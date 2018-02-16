Op-Ed: Dear Mr President, here are five ways you can ensure SA’s digital success

We need one Department of Communications please. I believe this is a resolution of the ANC already, but it needs to be a top priority. Splitting the ministry was one of the worst ideas our former president had. It caused huge confusion, instability and infighting. Linked to this, please, please, please, please can we have a communications minister who is intelligent, a person of integrity, passionate and knowledgeable about information and communications technology (ICT), media, media freedom and sees the media sector as a driver of economic growth and development and not an add-on or propaganda tool. Please can you also ensure that the person engages with all stakeholders – not just the powerful. We have seen what happens when they listen to only a select few. Can this person also be appointed for a longer period – changing communications ministers nearly every quarter is an absolute disaster, for everyone. We really need clarity, commitment, stability and a plan.

Please can you ensure a multi-stakeholder forum is set up as soon as possible, a little like the National Development Plan (maybe in your office) that seeks to work on and develop an inclusive, progressive and public interest-oriented strategy for South Africa’s digital future. Our recent past has been beset by a litany of new policies, draft laws and ideas, with few speaking to each other, many overlapping, no coherent strategy and in many cases linked only by a one-sided approach, out of touch with reality and emerging digital trends, impractical, unconstitutional and illogical. (Just have a look at the first version of the Draft Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security Bill, the Film & Publications Amendment Bill, the ICT policy that split broadcasting, the Draft Broadcasting Bill, the revised Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, the list goes on). Many of the ideas come from different clusters and there is no coherent plan.

Convergence isn’t just a buzzword; it is a lived reality. Anyone who has a smartphone has internalised convergence – the merging of a variety of technologies into one device: you can message, watch videos, write, do your diary, keep up with the news, play games, be legal, be illegal, bully, be bullied, be inspired – and, oh yes, you can still do something called “make telephone calls”. Convergence isn’t just on our phones, it exists within them, within entities and programmers. Facebook doesn’t just know who our friends are and recommend more, or show us cool stuff; they are just about to launch a classified function so you can buy and sell. Google doesn’t just know what you have searched; it can tell you when to leave for a meeting and help you choose what car to buy.