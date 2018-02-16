Where ignorance fears to tread.
16 February 2018 18:00 (South Africa)
South Africa

Letter to the Editor: Zexit - A brief note of gratitude

  • Alan Storey
    storey.jpg
    Alan Storey

    Alan Storey is an ordained Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town.  Alan believes: To take the whole bible literally is an absurdity; Jesus would much rather be taken seriously than worshiped; The division of the world into “saved” and "un-saved” is hate speech; The holy land is not a place to visit but every place to value; There are around 7.2 billion chosen people in the world;  The day will come when all guns will be turned into ploughshares (Alan is chairperson of Gun Free South Africa); the Church must ask the Queer community for forgiveness for its bigotry and exclusion as a matter of urgency; Inequality is a weapon of mass destruction.  Alan has a Honours degree in theology and a Masters degree of Philosophy of Applied Ethics in economics.

  • South Africa
  • 16 Feb 2018 12:41 (South Africa)
letterToTheEditor(3).jpeg

Reeds appear quite insignificant, especially in the face of a powerfully spinning propeller. But when a couple of reeds get together they have the capacity to stall and stop the most powerful of engines. By ALAN STOREY.

President Jacob Zuma has resigned. It happened on Wednesday. Wednesday was Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is a day of repentance. Repentance means to turn around. It does not mean to “be sorry”. That is remorse. Remorse is not repentance.

Often remorse and repentance may go together, but not always. On Wednesday they did not go together! But no doubt about it there was a huge turn around between Zuma’s delusional and defensive rant in the afternoon and his resignation in the evening. Regardless of the cause and reason for the change and regardless of him showing zero sign of remorse, we can be grateful that there was in fact a turn around that I have no doubt saved lives.

When a person is completely out of touch with the truth of their living they become a danger to everyone around them. When the anchor of their conscience has pulled loose from their moorings they float any way the predominant wind blows and self-interested tide determines. They inevitably bump into anything and everything in their way causing great damage. When principle ceases to determine direction the engine may continue to roar but there is no constructive movement – certainly no movement forward, like when a propeller is entangled in the reeds.

Reeds! Reeds are thin and scrawny strings reaching up from the depths ever seeking out the light on the surface of the waters. They appear quite insignificant, especially in the face of a powerfully spinning propeller. Yet when a couple of them get together they have the capacity to stall and stop the most powerful of engines. They are smart and wily and above all endlessly courageous. They are not naïve. They know some of them will be cut up and spat out but they also know with cement-like conviction that it is the propeller’s own spinning that will tie itself up in a nasty knot. It is only a matter of time and pressure. The reeds trust through their many doubts that in the end history will smile gratefully on them.

This week I smile gratefully at the journalists, judiciary and activists who with cement-like conviction in their depths courageously searched for the light. Some at great cost and having to overcome huge waves of fear and intimidation stretched themselves, reaching up reed-like, into the spinning turbulence of corrupting power.

We have witnessed the purring engine begin to splutter… to slow…to stall…. to stop?

The reeds win! As in ancient times the Hebrew slaves scampered through the Red Sea to freedom. Interestingly, another name for the Red Sea is the Reed Sea. The reeds win! As it was in the beginning, is now and will be forever?!

This does not mean we have arrived. To stop going in the wrong direction does not mean we are going in the right direction. But it does give us a moment – an Ash Wednesday moment that invites us to repent. To turn around and to reset our sights on what is just and true.

I write with reed-like certainty. DM

  • Alan Storey
    storey.jpg
    Alan Storey

    Alan Storey is an ordained Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town.  Alan believes: To take the whole bible literally is an absurdity; Jesus would much rather be taken seriously than worshiped; The division of the world into “saved” and "un-saved” is hate speech; The holy land is not a place to visit but every place to value; There are around 7.2 billion chosen people in the world;  The day will come when all guns will be turned into ploughshares (Alan is chairperson of Gun Free South Africa); the Church must ask the Queer community for forgiveness for its bigotry and exclusion as a matter of urgency; Inequality is a weapon of mass destruction.  Alan has a Honours degree in theology and a Masters degree of Philosophy of Applied Ethics in economics.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Original Photo: Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane (GCIS)

Court trashes Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, again

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: A child's soft toy lies in mud between shacks in the impoverished shack settlement of Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 23 August 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Op-Ed: As we ponder the State of the Nation, what do we need to address?

By Imraan Valodia
Photo: Jacob Zuma's resignation (Wednesday) and Cyril Ramaphosa after he was sworn president (Thursday). (EPA)

Report: A tale of two days – Zuma’s last and Ramaphosa’s first

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Newly elected President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament during an extraordinary sitting after the resignation of President Jacob Zuma, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Ramaphosa’s turn: Hard work ahead

By Marianne Merten
Photo: South Africa's now former President Jacob Zuma reacts during the opening ceremony of the 10th Boao Forum for Asian Annual Conference in Boao town, Hainan province, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee xa5

Op-Ed: Lightning does strike twice – just ask our frazzled former president

By Xolani Mamkeli
File Photo: South African National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shaun Abrahams reacts during a briefing to the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services in parliament, Cape Town, 04 November 2016 EPA/NIC BOTHMA

ISS Today: Budget cuts and staff shortages have aggravated the NPA's leadership challenges

By ISS TODAY
Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as president of South Africa at the Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Thursday evening. Photo: Leila Dougan

Newsflash: It’s Official – Cyril Ramaphosa is the new president of South Africa

By Marianne Merten
Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in a BBC HARDtalk interview on the margins of the World Economic Forum 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 25 January 2018. (GCIS)

Ramaphosa and the World: South Africa’s opportunity to transform its global reputation

By J Brooks Spector

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.