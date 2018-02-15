Newsflash: 'Die Hard' Patricia De Lille survives despite open ballot

Embattled Cape Town Executive mayor survived a motion of no confidence by a single vote on Thursday afternoon, after a tense council meeting that saw the mayor herself walk out. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Patricia de Lille’s victory was greeted by celebratory singing in council chambers in the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon, although the executive mayor was not there to see it herself – she had walked out of the special meeting earlier in protest.

Speaker Dirk Smit had ruled in favour of an open ballot following a court application by De Lille and subsequent ruling earlier this week that it was at his discretion.

A total of 224 councillors were present, with 109 voting in favour of the motion of no confidence and 110 voting against it. Three abstained.

More to follow. DM

File Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille. Photo: Leila Dougan