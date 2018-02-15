Worth infinitely more than you've paid for it.
15 February 2018 17:14 (South Africa)
South Africa

Newsflash: 'Die Hard' Patricia De Lille survives despite open ballot

  • Marelise van der Merwe
    MareliseBW
    Marelise van der Merwe

    Marelise van der Merwe writes about anything and everything. After she studied, and then studied some more, and then studied a bit more, she spent some years writing, editing, researching and teaching, before becoming production editor at the Daily Maverick. After a couple more years keeping vampire hours in order to bring you each shiny new edition (you're welcome) she ventured into the daylight to write features. She still blinks in the sunlight.

  • South Africa
  • 15 Feb 2018 01:57 (South Africa)
File Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille. Photo: Leila Dougan

Embattled Cape Town Executive mayor survived a motion of no confidence by a single vote on Thursday afternoon, after a tense council meeting that saw the mayor herself walk out. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Patricia de Lille’s victory was greeted by celebratory singing in council chambers in the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon, although the executive mayor was not there to see it herself – she had walked out of the special meeting earlier in protest.

Speaker Dirk Smit had ruled in favour of an open ballot following a court application by De Lille and subsequent ruling earlier this week that it was at his discretion.

A total of 224 councillors were present, with 109 voting in favour of the motion of no confidence and 110 voting against it. Three abstained.

More to follow. DM

