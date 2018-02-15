Brain porn
15 February 2018 17:14 (South Africa)
Wired World

Ethiopian prime minister submits resignation: state media

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 15 Feb 2018 02:39 (South Africa)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has submitted a letter of resignation, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate station reported on Thursday.

The resignation of Hailemariam, in power since 2012, comes amid protracted anti-government protests and follows a nationwide state of emergency last year.

His stepping down from power is unprecedented in the vast East African country.

Hailemariam oversaw a smooth handover on the death of former Marxist rebel Meles Zenawi, turning the relatively little-known politician and technocrat to an influential leader.

However, in 2015, months of anti-government demonstrations spread across Ethiopia, leaving hundreds dead and prompting parliament to declare a 10-month state nationwide state of emergency in October 2016.

The emergency quelled the worst of the violence but periodic uprisings still occur.

This week disenchanted young men wielding sticks and rocks meanwhile blocked roads and businesses stayed shuttered in and around the capital Addis Ababa.

In a bid to ease tensions, the government last month began issuing a string of pardons and prisoner releases, after Hailemariam said jailed "politicians" would be released "to improve the national consensus and widen the democratic platform". DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
In the dock, from left: Nazeem Howa, Ashu Chawla, and Varun Gupta. Photo Courtesy Litaletu Zidepa/(News24)

Explainer: The eight Gupta-linked suspects who appeared in court

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma during the 53nd ANC National Conference held in Mangaung, South Africa, 16 December 2012. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: South Africa’s long nightmare is over

By Stephen Grootes
File Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille. Photo: Leila Dougan

Newsflash: 'Die Hard' Patricia De Lille survives despite open ballot

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Outgoing ANC President Jacob Zuma sings on stage during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri.

Trainspotter: Hasta la Vista, JZ

By Richard Poplak
Photo: A torn African National Congress (ANC) election poster, Soweto, South Africa, 20 April 2009.(reissued 11 February 2018). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK.

Jacob Zuma: Legacy of a tainted president

By Rebecca Davis
letterToTheEditor(1).jpeg

Open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa: Use your power to make reparation over Marikana

By Daily Maverick
Photo: ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and outgoing President Jacob Zuma (L) during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri

Analysis: The night Zuma completed his transition into a has-been

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma addresses the media during a national television address in which he resigned, Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2018. President Zuma has been under intense pressure to resign amidst ongoing corruption and State Capture allegations. EPA-EFE/STR

President’s End: Jacob Zuma resigns in live speech to the nation

By Rebecca Davis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.