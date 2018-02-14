While you were sleeping: 14 February 2018
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 14 Feb 2018 05:59 (South Africa)
Valentine's day deadline for Zuma looms, Israeli police indict Netanyahu, and Giant London Glasshouse reopens.
Wednesday, 14 February 2018
"Who, being loved, is poor?"
Oscar Wilde
STORY OF THE DAY
Tomorrow Never Dies: Waiting for Zuma to fall on his sword
By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
There was no way that a week’s worth of playing see-saw with South Africans’ feelings was ever going to culminate in something as polite as a pre-planned morning briefing by President Jacob Zuma to announce his resignation. Zuma’s response to the ANC’s call for him to step down is still anybody’s guess.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Zuma's pride faces off against South Africa
Wednesday was the deadline set by the ANC for President Jacob Zuma to step down or be pulled down. The Presidency has scheduled an announcement for this morning where, one hopes, Zuma will announce his retirement. But at this point, all indications are of a man obsessed with self-enrichment, so all options remain possible. Someone should tell Zuma that Robert Mugabe's rule was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.
Israeli police recommend indictment of Netanyahu
Israel's police have recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted. Bibi is implicated in a string of corruption and graft charges. The country's attorney general must now decide whether to enact formal legal charges or not. For his part, Netanyahu remained defiant, stating that "over the years, I have been the subject of at least 15 enquiries and investigations," and that all of them had "come to nothing".
US judge blocks Trump Dreamer sabotage
A second American judge has blocked President Donald Trump's order to end the "Dreamer" programme. Protecting immigrants who had been brought to the states as children, the Dreamer programme was protected on Tuesday, effectively keeping roughly 690,000 Dreamers in the United States. Angry Tweets are doubtless en route.
Giant London Glasshouse to reopen
The world's largest Victorian glasshouse will once again be open to visitors. Based in London's Kew Gardens, the throwback to yesteryear can fit three jumbo jets inside and houses over 1,000 species of plants. Shut in 2013, the newly renovated glasshouse should resemble its 1863 opening heyday. A South African Encephalartos
IN NUMBERS
138,99m
The height of Kingda Ka, the world's tallest rollercoaster.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is Valentine's Day. Buy your overpriced commercial holiday confectionary asap! Or wait a day and get it all at seriously reduced prices.
Croatia has a museum called Froggyland. It consists entirely of stuffed frogs in humanlike positions.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 27°, rainy
CPT: min: 18° max: 28°, cloudy
DBN: min: 20° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
MHK: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 21° max: 35°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 27°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$62.69
Gold=$1,327.93
Platinum=$973.79
R/$=11.92
R/€=14.72
R/£=16.54
BTC/$=8,577
JSE All Share=57,208.97
DJIA=24,616.68
FTSE 100=7,168.01
- John Stupart
- Wired World
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.