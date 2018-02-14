Your vaccination jab against ignorance.
14 February 2018 17:08 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 14 February 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 14 Feb 2018 05:59 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK ANC's Secretary General Ace Magashule (C, standing) addresses the media with feedback from the ANC NEC meeting held overnight, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 February 2018.

Valentine's day deadline for Zuma looms, Israeli police indict Netanyahu, and Giant London Glasshouse reopens.

Wednesday, 14 February 2018

"Who, being loved, is poor?" 
Oscar Wilde

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Tomorrow Never Dies: Waiting for Zuma to fall on his sword

By CARIEN DU PLESSIS

There was no way that a week’s worth of playing see-saw with South Africans’ feelings was ever going to culminate in something as polite as a pre-planned morning briefing by President Jacob Zuma to announce his resignation. Zuma’s response to the ANC’s call for him to step down is still anybody’s guess.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Zuma's pride faces off against South Africa

Wednesday was the deadline set by the ANC for President Jacob Zuma to step down or be pulled down. The Presidency has scheduled an announcement for this morning where, one hopes, Zuma will announce his retirement. But at this point, all indications are of a man obsessed with self-enrichment, so all options remain possible. Someone should tell Zuma that Robert Mugabe's rule was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.

 

Israeli police recommend indictment of Netanyahu

Israel's police have recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted. Bibi is implicated in a string of corruption and graft charges. The country's attorney general must now decide whether to enact formal legal charges or not. For his part, Netanyahu remained defiant, stating that "over the years, I have been the subject of at least 15 enquiries and investigations," and that all of them had "come to nothing".

 

US judge blocks Trump Dreamer sabotage

A second American judge has blocked President Donald Trump's order to end the "Dreamer" programme. Protecting immigrants who had been brought to the states as children, the Dreamer programme was protected on Tuesday, effectively keeping roughly 690,000 Dreamers in the United States. Angry Tweets are doubtless en route.

 

Giant London Glasshouse to reopen

The world's largest Victorian glasshouse will once again be open to visitors. Based in London's Kew Gardens, the throwback to yesteryear can fit three jumbo jets inside and houses over 1,000 species of plants. Shut in 2013, the newly renovated glasshouse should resemble its 1863 opening heyday. A South African Encephalartos woodii is taking pride of place in the structure. Those in London would do well to gird one's parasol and have a look-see.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

138,99m

The height of Kingda Ka, the world's tallest rollercoaster.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is Valentine's Day. Buy your overpriced commercial holiday confectionary asap! Or wait a day and get it all at seriously reduced prices.

Croatia has a museum called Froggyland. It consists entirely of stuffed frogs in humanlike positions.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

DA vs Patricia De Lille: The Mayor’s last stand

BY REBECCA DAVIS & APHIWE NGALO

 

OPINIONISTAS

Is the ANC committing suicide?

A column by OMRY MAKGOALE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 27°, rainy
CPT: min: 18° max: 28°, cloudy
DBN: min: 20° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
MHK: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 21° max: 35°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 27°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$62.69
Gold=$1,327.93
Platinum=$973.79
R/$=11.92
R/€=14.72
R/£=16.54
BTC/$=8,577
JSE All Share=57,208.97
DJIA=24,616.68
FTSE 100=7,168.01

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma addresses the nation on TV via the national broadcaster SABC, responding to the political crisis surrounding him, in Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2018. T EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Jacob Zuma digs in his heels: ‘I’m being victimised here’

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu (SAPA)

Zuma cornered: ANC parliamentarians mark the final 24 hours

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family in Johannesburg, South Africa, early on 14 February 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Net tightens on Guptas as Hawks move in on Saxonwold and also conduct arrests

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma reacts during a question and answer session in parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 22 June 2017. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Analysis: If Zuma doesn't quit, it's over to parliament with no good options for the ANC

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Twitter collage

From the archives: TRAINSPOTTER: Hell’s Wedding Bells — How the #GuptaLeaks reveal that South Africans paid for the whole damn thing

By Richard Poplak
GleaksCraig-Laundromat-2-wedding.jpg

From the archives: amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The Dubai Laundromat – How millions milked from Free State government paid for Sun City wedding

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Gleaks_KPMG_2.jpg

From the archives: amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The Dubai Laundromat – KPMG saw no evil at wedding

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
carien-tomorrow-never-dies.jpg

Tomorrow Never Dies: Waiting for Zuma to fall on his sword

By Carien du Plessis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.