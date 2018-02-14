Independence you can trust
Analysis: Union Buildings echo with the sound of Zuma’s hollow reign

  • Greg Nicolson
    Greg Nicolson

    Nicolson left his hometown of Melbourne to move to Johannesburg, beset by fears Australia was going to the dogs. With a camera and a Mac in his bag, he ventures out to cover power and politics, the lives of those included and those excluded. He can be found at the tavern, searching for a good story or drowning a bad one.

Photo: The media camped outside the Union Buildings on Wednesday, waiting for President Jacob Zuma to hold a press briefing that never happened. Photo: Greg Nicolson

No one knew what President Jacob Zuma might say at the Union Buildings on Wednesday. Turns out he said nothing, opting instead to deliver a defiant “interview” from his home. By GREG NICOLSON.

Tourists snapped photos of the lawns at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, which quietly belied the protests seen in recent years. There were no mineworkers demanding a living wage and the grass has grown since tens of thousands of students calling for free education marched in 2015. Then there were the #AntiCorruption and #ZumaMustFall marches. Each demonstration made demands of the president, or called for his resignation.

Between those lawns and the Union Buildings that tower over Pretoria, there were always barriers, symbolic of the gap between Zuma and those he pledged to serve: a fence; police; sometimes barbed wire; teargas and rubber bullets.

Zumas survival has depended on those symbols of power and his vast powers of appointment. But on Wednesday, as the media waited for a briefing that was informally scheduled and then formally placed in purgatory, workers cleaned the grounds and tourists looked at tables of curios. The president was nowhere to be seen.

His term is about to be taken away from him and the seat of the executive no longer felt synonymous with Zuma. He was just a tenant in the last days of his lease. He had lost control of his desperate and disastrous political life. The breeze carried a question mark.

Police at the Union Buildings had been told to prepare for a media briefing at 10:00 on Wednesday, but Zumas spokesperson did not confirm the briefing as events were outpacing his bosss control. The party had recalled Zuma, announced ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Hawks raided the Gupta familys compound; they are intricately linked to allegations of “corruption” against the president.

As the day dragged on, with journalists delivering morning, then lunch, then afternoon updates with no word on whether Zuma would arrive, the ANC pulled a master move. Under party president Cyril Ramaphosas new leadership, it spoke to the EFF and decided it would support, perhaps with an amendment, the motion of no confidence in Zuma on Thursday.

Journalists debated whether Zuma would want to face the media while he was against the ropes. “Be careful,” a colleague said. “My laptop was just stolen out of my car. They smashed the window, right below the office of the president.” Some things never change.

A tweet said an SABC team had entered Zumas official residence. Everyone contacted their editors. Expletive followed expletive. Even the SABC outdoor broadcast van didnt have the live TV feed.

Its live!” someone yelled. Missing the introduction, those at the Union Buildings were the last to know. Zumas voice echoed from car radios across the grounds.

The president was spectacularly consistent with how hes led the country for nine years. It was defiant, defensive, delusional, self-absorbed, deceitful, contradictory, arrogant and sometimes quasi-threatening in his “fuck you” to Ramaphosas ANC and the nation.

What is it that Ive done?” Zuma asked. If the ANC officials hadnt yet told him, the 50 journalists waiting at the Union Buildings could have made a few suggestions (apparently the SABC journalist listening to his monologue didnt get a chance).

The president has made a career out of victimhood. He rose to power playing the victim under Thabo Mbeki and has always had a conspiracy theory in his pocket when hes been under threat. This time was no different. After claiming hes never done anything wrong, Zuma said he was being treated unfairly as Ramaphosa had reneged on a deal for the leadership transition to be implemented over months. “This is being done in a manner that I feel victimised,” he said.

He was elected ANC president as a man of the people, but on Wednesday his voice floated through the ground of the Union Buildings towards the statue of former president Nelson Mandela.

After Zumas speech, journalists filed stories and the tourists still wandered about. But the Union Buildings felt as empty as Zumas response to the thousands of protesters who have demanded change during his term. DM

