Bloody literary agents
12 February 2018 16:52 (South Africa)
Wired World

#Zexit: If Ramaphosa can't do it, let Parliament – Maimane

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 12 Feb 2018 02:47 (South Africa)

Cape Town – DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Parliament should be allowed to do its job if the "talk shop" between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma has not worked.

Maimane was communicating the DA federal council's resolutions from this past weekend's sitting at its Cape Town offices.

With the challenges the ANC and Ramaphosa, specifically, have had in removing Zuma, the country effectively finds itself being held ransom, he said on Monday.

"South Africa can't sit and be spectators. I think we must look at the power dynamics in the ANC, and not transfer it onto the people," Maimane told reporters.

"If Deputy President Ramaphosa [is not] able to remove President Zuma, let Parliament do its job, and let's move on."

Maimane admitted that the election of Ramaphosa as the ANC's new president had changed the mood in the country.

"However, the manner in which Jacob Zuma is holding both the country and the ANC to ransom by refusing to leave shows how powerful he still is, and shows how deep-rooted the network of corruption that he built runs.

"Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks in Cape Town yesterday have shown South Africans what is most important to the new ANC president – unity within the ANC. For Ramaphosa, just like Zuma, it's the ANC first and South Africa second."

The ANC's national executive committee is meeting on Monday afternoon to make a decision on Zuma's future. Ramaphosa promised ANC supporters on Sunday at a rally in Cape Town that there would be "closure on the matter".

Zuma amnesty would be an 'insult'

A dignified and smooth leadership transition was not in the best interests of South Africa, Maimane continued.

"The immediate removal and criminal prosecution of Jacob Zuma and all his corrupt cronies within the ANC is what is in the best interests of the country.

"Swift and decisive action is what we need, not a Ramaphosa-Zuma talk shop."

Amnesty for Zuma, according to the DA, is not an option.

"This should not even be discussed. Ramaphosa would be in breach of the Constitution – particularly the requirements for the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] to act without fear or favour. We reject any form of an amnesty deal for Zuma as an insult to all South Africans.

"There can be no special deals for Zuma. No legal fees paid by the state, no extra security, no protection from prosecution as a state witness. Nothing. He must face the full consequences of his actions."

The DA would push on with its case to have Zuma recharged for the outstanding 783 counts of corruption that were "erroneously dropped by the NPA almost a decade ago".

If Zuma wanted extra protection, there was no place as secure as a maximum security prison, Maimane said.

The DA would consider calling for public action and protests if that is not the final outcome, he added. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Adam Habib

Op-Ed: Post Zexit – lessons for Ramaphosa on building an inclusive state

By Adam Habib
Photo: South Africa's Caster Semenya competing in the women's 800m heats at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 10 August 2017. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Caster Semenya never signed informed consent for sex tests, says ex-ASA board member

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Former ANC President Jacob Zuma at the Nasrec conference (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Monday, Monday: A Sunday countdown to the NEC meeting on ‘the matter’ of Cde Jacob

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: A woman uses a piece of cloth to squeeze out mercury to separate it from gold before it is heated to extrat raw gold at a gold mining site in Osiri, Migori county, western Kenya, 01 March 2016. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Africa Mining Indaba: Rewards to those who reap in the windfall cycle

By Richard Poplak
Photo: David Mahlobo, 5 March 2017. Photo: GCIS

Op-Ed: Fifty actions that could and should be taken to address the Eskom and electricity supply industry mess

By Chris Yelland
EFS-Feb-11.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.129 – Evita goes back to the future (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and outgoing President Jacob Zuma (L) during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. (Leila Dee Dougan)

Analysis: Cometh Zuma’s day of reckoning?

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Nelson Mandela in Cape Town, 11 February 1990.

The moment Mandela was back among us

By Nelson Mandela Foundation

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.