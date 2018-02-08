While you were sleeping: 8 February 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 08 Feb 2018 05:44 (South Africa)
Wall Street's fall continues, Trump's parade panned, and vaping is bad for you.
Thursday, 8 February 2018
STORY OF THE DAY
Leave at your own chosen speed: Zuma still at the crossroads, South Africa too
By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Getting President Jacob Zuma to go seems to require more patience than some South Africans can muster right now. Meanwhile, the Presidency is working hard to put out an image of business as usual, even during some very, very unusual times.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Stocks on Wall Street finished lower again on Wednesday, despite a rally in the morning. The Dow lowered 0.1% to finish up at 24,893.35. The Nasdaq also plunged 0.9% as investors continued their week-long retreat. An ongoing concern 0ver an interest rate hike has been the major propellant for Wall Street's jitters.
US parade idea backlashes badly
President Donald Trump's insistence on holding a parade worthy of Nikita Khrushchev has been met with criticism by both Democrats and Republicans. Both sides expressed concern at the creeping authoritarianism of Trump, with the parade idea the biggest flag so far. The US has not had a military parade since the end of the Gulf War in 1991.
Trump aide quits over abuse allegations
One of President Trump's closest aides and a regular fixture at his side, Rob Porter has resigned from his post. Porter is facing allegations from two of his ex-wives who accused him of domestic abuse. Porter denied the accusations and insisted he retained the confidence of Trump.
Do you vape? If so, your "healthy" smoking alternative increases your odds of getting pneumonia. A new study has revealed that, through a series of experiments, the noses of e-cigarette users tended to have weaker linings, allowing harmful bacteria to cling there longer. Combined with a report last week linking vaping to permanent DNA damage, and you might want to consider the gum instead.
IN NUMBERS
1 in 14
The average number of Americans who do not watch any nationally-televised sports whatsoever.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1950 the Stasi, East Germany's secret police, is officially opened.
Giraffes were known as "camelopards" before the 1600's.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant
BY JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
