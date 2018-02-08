Don't encourage us
8 February 2018 16:25 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 8 February 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 08 Feb 2018 05:44 (South Africa)
People pose in human body forms cut out of ice blocks as below freezing temperatures prevail, at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, in Pyeongchang county, South Korea, 07 February 2018. BY EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Wall Street's fall continues, Trump's parade panned, and vaping is bad for you.

123

Thursday, 8 February 2018

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” 
Marie Curie

 
 

CALL FOR HELP

Daily Maverick has a fledgling journalism internship programme in operation. Two of the young trainee reporters in Cape Town are battling to find accommodation.

Needs: Ideally, a two-bedroom flat/unit/other  - preferably close to town/public transport, that costs R7,000  (or R3,500 each). Email editorial@dailymaverick.co.za, or 078-8820739.

 

Getting President Jacob Zuma to go seems to require more patience than some South Africans can muster right now. Meanwhile, the Presidency is working hard to put out an image of business as usual, even during some very, very unusual times. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Wall Street plunge continues

Stocks on Wall Street finished lower again on Wednesday, despite a rally in the morning. The Dow lowered 0.1% to finish up at 24,893.35. The Nasdaq also plunged 0.9% as investors continued their week-long retreat. An ongoing concern 0ver an interest rate hike has been the major propellant for Wall Street's jitters.

 

US parade idea backlashes badly

President Donald Trump's insistence on holding a parade worthy of Nikita Khrushchev has been met with criticism by both Democrats and Republicans. Both sides expressed concern at the creeping authoritarianism of Trump, with the parade idea the biggest flag so far. The US has not had a military parade since the end of the Gulf War in 1991. 

 

Trump aide quits over abuse allegations

One of President Trump's closest aides and a regular fixture at his side, Rob Porter has resigned from his post. Porter is facing allegations from two of his ex-wives who accused him of domestic abuse. Porter denied the accusations and insisted he retained the confidence of Trump.

 

Vaping raises pneumonia risk

Do you vape? If so, your "healthy" smoking alternative increases your odds of getting pneumonia. A new study has revealed that, through a series of experiments, the noses of e-cigarette users tended to have weaker linings, allowing harmful bacteria to cling there longer. Combined with a report last week linking vaping to permanent DNA damage, and you might want to consider the gum instead.

 

IN NUMBERS

1 in 14

The average number of Americans who do not watch any nationally-televised sports whatsoever.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1950 the Stasi, East Germany's secret police, is officially opened.

Giraffes were known as "camelopards" before the 1600's.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Gender is not a single issue struggle

BY JODI WILLIAMS & DANIELLE HOFFMEESTER

 

OPINIONISTAS

Three-pronged crisis swallows Zuma

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 

Tannie Evita's 2018 Luthuli housekeeping report

A column by EVITA BEZUIDENHOUT

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 18° max 26°, cloudy
CPT: min: 17° max: 26°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, cloudy
EL: min: 21° max: 31°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 21°, rainy
KIM: min: 19° max: 32°, rainy
MHK: min: 17° max: 27°, rainy
NLP: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
PE: min: 22° max: 38°, sunny
PTA: min: 16° max: 24°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$65.27
Gold=$1,313.70
Platinum=$978.85
R/$=12.01
R/€=14.73
R/£=16.66
BTC/$=8,265
JSE All Share=56,886.45
DJIA=24,893.35
FTSE 100=7,279.42

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma reacts as he convenes the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at Tuynhuis in Cape Town, South Africa, 14 November 2017. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Leave at your own chosen speed: Zuma still at the crossroads, South Africa too

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Adila Hassim presented SECTION27’s closing statement to the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. Photo: Joyrene Kramer

Life Esidimeni: Families to receive R200,000 as further compensation debated

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane (GCIS)

amaBhungane: Telling the truth punishable by death

By AMABHUNGANE
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and SA President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Reporter’s Notebook: The waiting game, ebbing power, and a mysterious visit to Tuynhuys

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A handout photo made available by Government Information Services (GCIS) shows deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and President Jacob Zuma (L) during a government committee meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 February 2018. Overnight talks between the two leaders was reported during which they discussed the political future of South African President Jacob Zuma. A top level ANC meeting scheduled for today has been postponed until 17 February 2018 in which it is reported the fate of the embattled president will be decided. EPA-EFE/Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

Parliamentary Notebook: A tumultuous mix of SONA, Budget, ANC machinations and... Zuma

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Patricia de Lille (Photo by Leila Dee Dougan)

DA vs The Mayor: A messy saga in which everybody hurts

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, addresses a gathering during an event held to observe Tibetan National Uprising day in the suburb of McLeod Ganj, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration in exile, near Dharamsala, India, 10 March 2017. Photo: EPA/SANJAY BAID

SA’s Tibet Problem: An interview with China’s public enemy number two, Lobsang Sangay

By Kevin Bloom

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.