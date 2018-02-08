Do you feel lucky? Well, do you, punk?
8 February 2018 16:25 (South Africa)
Wired World

Western Cape govt releases extra R82.5m to tackle drought

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 08 Feb 2018 01:40 (South Africa)

Cape Town - The Western Cape Cabinet has approved an additional R82.5m to the provincial Department of Local Government for drought augmentation projects, a statement said on Thursday.

"This brings the total amount allocated by the department on water augmentation projects since 1 April 2017 to R108.7m," said James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

The extra money will focus on municipalities bordering the City of Cape Town, and which rely on the same water supply system as the city. The funds will go towards measures to avoid running out of water there.

The municipalities are: Saldanha Bay, Drakenstein and Swartland.

"We remain committed to assist the city in combating the ongoing drought crisis by reducing the pressure on the greater system," the statement said.

Other towns already being assisted during the drought include Beaufort West and Ladysmith.

Bredell urged continued water savings.

Talks with the national government on further support were continuing, he said.

He said, to date, the Western Cape government had received R74m in disaster relief funding. Of that, 44% had already been spent, and the remainder was committed towards projects.

The national department had also granted an extension for spending of the allocated funds.

This money has been allocated with strict instructions from national government:- R40m towards agriculture for livestock feed;
- R20m for the City of Cape Town to assist in drilling into the aquifers;
- R14m for relief projects in two other municipalities: Bitou and Theewaterskloof. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma reacts as he convenes the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at Tuynhuis in Cape Town, South Africa, 14 November 2017. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Leave at your own chosen speed: Zuma still at the crossroads, South Africa too

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Adila Hassim presented SECTION27’s closing statement to the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. Photo: Joyrene Kramer

Life Esidimeni: Families to receive R200,000 as further compensation debated

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane (GCIS)

amaBhungane: Telling the truth punishable by death

By AMABHUNGANE
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and SA President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Reporter’s Notebook: The waiting game, ebbing power, and a mysterious visit to Tuynhuys

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A handout photo made available by Government Information Services (GCIS) shows deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and President Jacob Zuma (L) during a government committee meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 February 2018. Overnight talks between the two leaders was reported during which they discussed the political future of South African President Jacob Zuma. A top level ANC meeting scheduled for today has been postponed until 17 February 2018 in which it is reported the fate of the embattled president will be decided. EPA-EFE/Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

Parliamentary Notebook: A tumultuous mix of SONA, Budget, ANC machinations and... Zuma

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Patricia de Lille (Photo by Leila Dee Dougan)

DA vs The Mayor: A messy saga in which everybody hurts

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, addresses a gathering during an event held to observe Tibetan National Uprising day in the suburb of McLeod Ganj, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration in exile, near Dharamsala, India, 10 March 2017. Photo: EPA/SANJAY BAID

SA’s Tibet Problem: An interview with China’s public enemy number two, Lobsang Sangay

By Kevin Bloom

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.