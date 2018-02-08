Tag Heuer socialists
8 February 2018 16:25 (South Africa)
Wired World

Deal for Life Esidimeni families to receive R200 000 each, while other claims are being determined

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 08 Feb 2018 01:33 (South Africa)

Johannesburg – The State and claimants in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings have reached an agreement on damages in some of the claims by the families who lost loved ones during the transfer of mental health patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

Legal arguments in the arbitration hearings were due to start on Thursday morning before the agreements were announced.

Advocate Adila Hassim, appearing on behalf of Section 27, announced an agreement between the social justice organisation and the State.

Section 27 was representing the families of 74 people who died during and after the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

Hassim said the State had agreed to a R20 000 claim per family for funeral expenses, and R180 000 for emotional shock and psychological injury, and counselling services.

Hassim said no agreement had been reached on constitutional damages and that argument for "appropriate relief" would still be made. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma reacts as he convenes the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at Tuynhuis in Cape Town, South Africa, 14 November 2017. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Leave at your own chosen speed: Zuma still at the crossroads, South Africa too

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Adila Hassim presented SECTION27’s closing statement to the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. Photo: Joyrene Kramer

Life Esidimeni: Families to receive R200,000 as further compensation debated

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane (GCIS)

amaBhungane: Telling the truth punishable by death

By AMABHUNGANE
jess-acsa.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta henchmen, re-invented – Acsa extends a helping hand to one-time family lieutenant

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and SA President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Reporter’s Notebook: The waiting game, ebbing power, and a mysterious visit to Tuynhuys

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A handout photo made available by Government Information Services (GCIS) shows deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and President Jacob Zuma (L) during a government committee meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 February 2018. Overnight talks between the two leaders was reported during which they discussed the political future of South African President Jacob Zuma. A top level ANC meeting scheduled for today has been postponed until 17 February 2018 in which it is reported the fate of the embattled president will be decided. EPA-EFE/Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

Parliamentary Notebook: A tumultuous mix of SONA, Budget, ANC machinations and... Zuma

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Patricia de Lille (Photo by Leila Dee Dougan)

DA vs The Mayor: A messy saga in which everybody hurts

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, addresses a gathering during an event held to observe Tibetan National Uprising day in the suburb of McLeod Ganj, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration in exile, near Dharamsala, India, 10 March 2017. Photo: EPA/SANJAY BAID

SA’s Tibet Problem: An interview with China’s public enemy number two, Lobsang Sangay

By Kevin Bloom

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.